Outlook On The Whey Protein Global Market To 2026 - Industry Analysis And Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Whey Protein Market By Type (Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates and Whey Protein Hydrolysates), By Applications (Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Whey Protein Market size is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Whey protein is a combination of globular proteins extracted from whey, a by-product of cheese produced from the milk. Whey protein is a rich source of protein in comparison to soy, egg, and other proteins available in milk. Both adults as well as babies can consume this protein, as it doesn't contain any harmful substance. Over the years, whey protein has become the "go-to" ingredient in the sports nutrition industry owing to its anabolic advantages like muscle development and increase the rate of muscle protein synthesis. Although, whey protein is highly adopted beyond sporting activities due to the rising health-consciousness across different age group and gender.There has been increased consumption of whey protein concentrate as a supplement among consumers. This is because dieticians and doctors constantly recommend this protein powder to a large number of customers who demand protein supplements in their diets. To stick breadcrumbs or batter to meat, whey protein concentrates are utilized, thereby retaining the rheological qualities of meat. Moreover, the market development is propelled by the moisture-retaining property of whey protein concentrates at the time of meat processing.Whey protein offers multiple benefits such as it improves general well-being, prevent hypersensitive conditions in newborn children, support weight reduction in people with HIV, and increases protein intake, thereby boosting the market growth. Moreover, the global whey protein market is fueled by the increasing usage of protein plan among newborn children. Due to the increasing awareness regarding healthy protein diet among consumers, the global whey protein market is observing massive growth opportunities.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates and Whey Protein Hydrolysates. The concentrate segment procured the highest revenue share of the global whey protein market in 2019 and is anticipated to develop at a healthy growth rate during the forecast years. Whey protein concentrate is extracted when protein is dried and milk is filtered. Moreover, whey protein concentrate powder is micro-filtered to maintain its amino acid content as pure and strong as possible. When mixed with milk or water, it maintains its silky smooth texture. Also, it comprises 80% of protein and low content of fats and carbohydrates.Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food. In the personal care and cosmetic industry, whey is used for manufacturing several items like wave sets, shampoos, hair conditioners, hair dyes and colors, eye care, and face & body moisturizing items. Hence, the demand for whey protein in the beauty application will observe major development on account of its several features including hair conditioning, skin-hydrating, and skin-conditioning properties.Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America garnered the highest revenue share of the market in 2019. The region has a massive population who are facing high obesity and lifestyle-based diseases. This is credited to their dietary habits, rising disposable income, and accessibility of various processed and ready-to-eat foods, which are not essentially good for the health of consumers. The 'transitioning face' of food has seen evolvement into functional foods and supplements, which can offer various health advantages beyond basic nutrition. India and China are the main countries in APAC in which the population has seen significant increment. A few of the primary factors adding to the growth of the whey protein market are the rising economy and improved lifestyles. Moreover, the interest for dairy-based protein supplements is expanding rapidly in APAC due to the increasing awareness about its nutritional content.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saputo, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Carbery Group Ltd., Lactalis Group, Olam International Limited, Maple Island, Inc., Leprino Foods Company and Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Davisco Foods International, Inc.).

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Market, by Type1.4.2 Global Whey Protein Market, by Application1.4.3 Global Whey Protein Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Whey Protein Market by Type3.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market by Region3.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market by Region3.3 Global Whey Protein Hydrolysates Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Whey Protein Market by Applications4.1 Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Region4.2 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region4.3 Global Personal Care Market by Region4.4 Global Animal Feed & Pet Food Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Whey Protein Market by Region5.1 North America Whey Protein Market5.2 Europe Whey Protein Market5.3 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market5.4 LAMEA Whey Protein Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 Saputo, Inc.6.1.1 Company overview6.1.2 Financial Analysis6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.2 Glanbia PLC6.2.1 Company Overview6.2.2 Financial Analysis6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:6.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.2.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.3 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited6.3.1 Company Overview6.3.2 Financial Analysis6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.3.1 Recent strategies and developments:6.3.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.4 Arla Foods Amba6.4.1 Company Overview6.4.2 Financial Analysis6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.4.4 Research & Development Expense6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.5 Carbery Group Ltd.6.5.1 Company Overview6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.6 Lactalis Group6.6.1 Company Overview6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.6.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:6.7 Olam International Limited6.7.1 Company Overview6.7.2 Financial Analysis6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.8 Maple Island, Inc.6.8.1 Company Overview6.9 Leprino Foods Company6.9.1 Company Overview6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.9.2.2 Geographical Expansions:6.10. Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Davisco Foods International, Inc.)6.10.1 Company Overview

