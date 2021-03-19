Outlook On The Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Global Market To 2026 - Key Industry Analysis And Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The process of creating an image based on 3D data that is stored in a computer program is known as Visualization and 3D rendering. Most of the events like exhibitions, conferences, and presentations utilize 3D rendering for demonstration. Moreover, the software provides various advantages like real-time insights, enhanced processing, and a user-friendly renderer interface that drives its demand among the end-users. The main motive of using visualization & 3D rendering software is to generate a visual interface that helps the creators, developers, and customers to better understand the project.The rising demand for virtual modeling & building design and increasing demand for architecture planning in order to create smart cities is expected to boost the growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market during the forecast years. Moreover, the increasing demand for real-time rendering & quick decision-making abilities are positively affecting the growth of the market. Although, the growth of the Visualization & 3D rendering software market is expected to be hampered by the factors such as the lower demand for 3D rendering software in developing countries, the absence of IT infrastructure, and the increasing privacy issues along with the absence of proper security.The market of visualization & 3D rendering software has recorded a notable growth rate in the last few years. Though, the market witnessed abrupt decline due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This downfall was witnessed due to the lockdown and the travel ban imposed by many governments across the world to contain the spread of the virus. Component OutlookBased on Component, the market is segmented into Standalone and Plugin. The Standalone market dominated the Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Component 2019, growing at a CAGR of 23.3 % during the forecast period. The Plugin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during (2020 - 2026). Application OutlookBased on Application, the market is segmented into Architectural & Visualization, Marketing & Advertisement, Research & Training, Gaming and Others. On the basis of application, the architecture & visualization segment dominated the visualization & 3D rendering software market in 2019 and is also expected to maintain the similar trend over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the 3D rendering software in the construction and real estate sector for visualizing their projects to the customers, increase their profit margin and strengthen their market position, and hence, contributing to the market growth. Deployment Type OutlookBased on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Due to the technological enhancements, there has been a paradigm shift from on premise solutions to the cloud deployment. Cloud-based solutions provide companies with rising mobility, higher scalability, and on-demand accessibility of resources. These features allow time and cost optimization. The cloud category will emerge as the most prominent and promising category in the visualization & 3D rendering software market over the forecast period. End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Others. The healthcare sector is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. All the professionals in the healthcare sector get the training and education by using visualization & 3D rendering software. This software aids in looking at the anatomical images, which results in enhanced surgical planning, outcomes, and diagnoses. Moreover, it also helps in safer communication, about the condition of a patient, with their families. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing investment in graphics and animation solutions in numerous end-use sectors like media & entertainment, construction & real estate, and healthcare. In addition, increasing urbanization and swift growth in the construction industry in developing nations like South Korea, China, and India are estimated to propel the visualization & 3D rendering market over the forecast period.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE, Siemens AG, Adobe, Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation are the forerunners in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market. Companies such as Dassault Systemes SE, Autodesk, Inc., Trimble, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Siemens AG, Dassault Systemes SE, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., Corel Corporation (KKR Capitals), Next Limit SL, and Luxion, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market, by Application1.4.3 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market, by Deployment Type1.4.4 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market, by End User1.4.5 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020) Chapter 4. Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Component4.1 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Standalone Market by Region4.2 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Plugin Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Application5.1 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Architectural & Visualization Market by Region5.2 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Marketing & Advertisement Market by Region5.3 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Research & Training Market by Region5.4 Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Gaming Market by Region5.5 Global Other Application Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Deployment Type6.1 Global On-premise Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region6.2 Global Cloud Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by End User7.1 Global Construction & Real Estate Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region7.2 Global Media & Entertainment Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region7.3 Global Education Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region7.4 Global Energy & Utilities Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region7.5 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region7.6 Global Others Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market by Region8.1 North America Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market8.2 Europe Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market8.3 Asia Pacific Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market8.4 LAMEA Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Autodesk, Inc.9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Adobe, Inc.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expense9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Siemens AG9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expense9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansion:9.3.6 SWOT Analysis9.4 Dassault Systemes SE9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expense9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansion:9.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 NVIDIA Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansion:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 SAP SE9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 SWOT Analysis9.7 Trimble, Inc.9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expense9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.8 Corel Corporation (KKR Capitals)9.8.1 Company Overview9.9 Next Limit SL9.9.1 Company Overview9.10. Luxion, Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansion:

