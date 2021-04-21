Outlook On The Virtual Private Network Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Avast Software, Checkpoint Software And Cisco Among Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Network Market by Component, Type, Deployment and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) enables a user to connect to a private network on the internet securely and privately. It forms an encrypted connection known as VPN tunnel where all internet traffic& communication is distributed through this secure tunnel. The increase in data security concerns, a rise in advanced & complex cyber threats, and upsurge in usage of mobile & wireless devices within organizations are the major factors that fuel the growth of the virtual private network market. In addition, increase in need for remote accessibility propels the growth of this market. However, lack of expertise in virtualization is expected to hinder the VPN market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of private clouds is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.The virtual private network market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, end users, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. As per type, market is divided into remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN, and others. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into commercial users and individual users. Commercial users are further separated into sub-segments such as BFSI, telecom & IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global virtual private network market analysis include Avast Software S.R.O., Checkpoint Software Inc, Cisco System Inc, Golden Frog GmbH, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NetMotion Software Inc, NordVPN, and Radio IP Software Inc. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global virtual private network market along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global virtual private network market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Key benefits1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Threat of new entrants3.3.3. Threat of substitutes3.3.4. Competitive rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS3.6.1. Impact on Market size3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact3.6.3. Regulatory Framework3.6.4. Economic Impact3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.6.6. Opportunity window (due to COVID Outbreak) CHAPTER 4: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY COMPONENT4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. SOLUTION4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. SERVICES4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY TYPE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. REMOTE ACCESS VPN5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. SITE TO SITE VPN5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country5.4. OTHERS5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region5.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. CLOUD6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. ON PREMISE6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY END USER7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. COMMERCIAL USERS7.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. BFSI7.2.3. Manufacturing7.2.4. Healthcare7.2.5. Telecom and IT7.2.6. Government7.2.7. Others7.2.8. Market size and forecast by region7.2.9. Market analysis by country7.3. INDIVIDUAL USERS7.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast by region7.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 8: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY REGION8.1. OVERVIEW8.2. NORTH AMERICA8.3. EUROPE8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC8.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. AVAST SOFTWARE S. R. O.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. CISCO SYSTEMS INC9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Business performance9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. IBM CORPORATION9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. JUNIPER NETWORKS9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. NETMOTION SOFTWARE INC9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. Business performance9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. RADIO IP SOFTWARE INC9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. Business performance9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. NORDVPN9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. Business performance9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE INC.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Business performance9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. GOLDEN FROG, GMBH9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. Business performance9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go92az

