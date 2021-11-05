Outlook On The Veterinary Rapid Test Global Market To 2028 - Demand For Advanced Diagnostics To Improve Veterinary Disease Diagnosis

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Rapid Test Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, and Animal Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary rapid test market is projected to reach US$ 1,291.69 million by 2028 from US$ 733.87 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.The growth of the market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and rising initiatives by governments and animal welfare associations in different countries. Moreover, the escalating number of product launches is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the limited number of skilled professionals in veterinary diagnostics and the elevating costs of veterinary care are likely to hinder the market growth. Medical practices worldwide continue to adapt to the challenges of COVID-19. European countries such as Italy and Spain have registered the maximum number of deaths due to COVID-19.

However, the animal health industry in European countries is minimally affected. In many countries, millennials are increasingly seeing pets as an alternative to children, which is driving pet adoption. For instance, the demand for dogs and cats has surged in Germany due to the pandemic. According to the German Kennel Club (VDH), in 2020, around 20% more dogs were purchased than the previous year. This is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.Based on product, the veterinary rapid test market is segmented into rapid test kits and rapid test readers. The rapid test kits segment is the largest shareholder in the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the veterinary rapid test market is segmented into viral diseases, bacterial diseases, parasitic diseases, allergies, and other applications.

The viral diseases segment is the largest shareholder in the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By animal type, the veterinary rapid test market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. The companion animals segment is sub segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and others. The livestock animals segment is further divided into cattle, poultry, swine, and others. The livestock animals segment holds the largest share of the veterinary rapid test. However, the companion animals segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases5.1.2 Increasing initiatives by the governments and animal welfare associations of different countries5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Limited Number of Skilled Professionals in Veterinary Diagnostics5.2.2 Increasing Costs of Veterinary Care and Extended Pet Lifespan5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Demand for Advanced Diagnostics to Improve Veterinary Disease Diagnosis5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Escalating Number of Product Launches5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Veterinary Rapid Test Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Veterinary Rapid Test Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)7.3 Rapid Test Kits7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Rapid Test Kits: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Rapid Test Readers7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Rapid Test Readers: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Veterinary Rapid Test Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Veterinary Rapid Test Market Share, by Application, 2021 and 2028, (%)8.3 Viral Diseases8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Viral Diseases: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Bacterial Diseases8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Bacterial Diseases: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Parasitic Diseases8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Parasitic Diseases: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Allergies8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Allergies: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.7 Other Application8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Other Application: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Veterinary Rapid Test Market Analysis - By Animal Type9.1 Overview9.2 Veterinary Rapid Test Market Revenue Share, by Animal Type (2021 and 2028)9.3 Companion Animals9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Companion Animals: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.3.2.1 Dogs9.3.2.1.1 Overview9.3.2.1.2 Dogs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.2.2 Cats9.3.2.2.1 Overview9.3.2.2.2 Cats Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.2.3 Horses9.3.2.3.1 Overview9.3.2.3.2 Horses Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.2.4 Others9.3.2.4.1 Overview9.3.2.4.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Livestock Animals9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Livestock Animals: Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4.2.1 Cattle9.4.2.1.1 Overview9.4.2.1.2 Cattle Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4.2.2 Swine9.4.2.2.1 Overview9.4.2.2.2 Swine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4.2.3 Poultry9.4.2.3.1 Overview9.4.2.3.2 Poultry Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4.2.4 Others9.4.2.4.1 Overview9.4.2.4.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market - Geographic Analysis 11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Veterinary Rapid Test Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Zoetis Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Virbac13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 HESKA CORPORATION13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Biopanda Reagents Ltd13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Fassisi GmbH13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Bionote Inc.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Swissavans AG13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix

