Outlook On The Usage-Based Insurance Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Age And Region

The global usage-based insurance market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Usage-based insurance (UBI), or telematics insurance, is a form of a specialized automobile insurance policy that calculates the premium based on the usage of the vehicle or the consumer driving behavior. It is commonly available in the form of pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) and pay-per-mile formats (PPM). The premium is calculated according to the readings obtained from the telematics device installed in the vehicle to monitor the speed, time and distance covered and observe the driving pattern. In comparison to the conventional insurance policies, UBI is more personalized, aids in promoting good driving practices, minimizes the instances of road accidents and offers enhanced satisfaction to the policy holder.Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of remote diagnostics to monitor consumer driving behavior is providing a thrust to the market growth. Automobile manufacturers are embedding advanced telematics-based platforms in light-duty vehicles (LDV) to monitor driving habits and prevent any sudden failures or accidents on the road. These systems also minimize the requirement of installing an additional black-box in the vehicles to record vehicular data, thereby favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the development of connected vehicles and increasing concerns for driver safety, are also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including a significant reduction in UBI insurance premium rates, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of telematics, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global usage-based insurance market to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance UK Ltd, Allianz SE, Allstate Insurance Company, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AXA , Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Mapfre S.A., Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, State Farm Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, TomTom International BV. and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (Unipol Gruppo S.p.A).

