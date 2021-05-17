Outlook On The Ultrasonic Flowmeter Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Number Of Paths, Technology Type, Distribution Channel, Application And Region

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market reached a value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2020. An ultrasonic flowmeter is a device that is used to measure the quantity of a liquid or gas that is moving through a pipe. The device measures the fluid velocity which further calculates the motion of gas or any liquid flowing. The velocity of the material flowing is measured with the help of ultrasonic transducers. Along with liquid, one can also measure the velocity of molten sulphur, chemicals, cryogenic liquids and even gases. This device generally works on three different principles namely transit time difference, doppler effect principle, and open channel principle. Ultrasonic flowmeters are mainly used in industries like wastewater, chemical, food and beverages, mining, metals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, paper and pulp industry, etc.The accuracy of the ultrasonic flowmeters in taking measurements and calculating the velocity of the fluids is a key factor that is driving its demand. The high efficiency and accuracy of ultrasonic flowmeters can be attributed to the fact that they do not suffer mechanical wear and tear, do not cause a drop in the pressure of the fluid flowing through the pipe, and can be used for bidirectional measurements as well. Ultrasonic flowmeters are playing a major role in making bidirectional measurements that can be done with clamp-on flowmeters. Another major factor that is driving the demand of ultrasonic flowmeters is their non-invasive nature. These flowmeters do not require to come in contact with the fluid or involve cutting of the pipe in order to take the measurements. They are highly accurate, reliable and require low-maintenance. Moreover, the rising number of refineries catalyzed by increasing energy demand is also driving the demand of ultrasonic flow meters. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ultrasonic flowmeter market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Emerson Process Management, Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach/Marsh McBirney Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Index Corporation, Invensys Process Systems, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Isco Inc., Yamatake Co. and Yokogawa Electric Co.This report provides a deep insight into the global ultrasonic flowmeter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the ultrasonic flowmeter industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global ultrasonic flowmeter market size in 2020?2. What will be the ultrasonic flowmeter market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the major trends in the global ultrasonic flowmeter market?4. What are the global ultrasonic flowmeter market drivers?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global ultrasonic flowmeter market?6. What is the global ultrasonic flowmeter market breakup by product type?7. What is the global ultrasonic flowmeter market breakup by number of paths?8. What is the global ultrasonic flowmeter market breakup by technology type?9. What is the global ultrasonic flowmeter market breakup by distribution channel?10. What is the global ultrasonic flowmeter market breakup by application?11. What are the major regions in the global ultrasonic flowmeter market?12. Who are the leading ultrasonic flowmeter manufacturers? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Number of Paths 5.6 Market Breakup by Technology Type 5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel 5.8 Market Breakup by Application5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast5.11 SWOT Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Strengths5.11.3 Weaknesses5.11.4 Opportunities5.11.5 Threats5.12 Value Chain Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Research and Development5.12.3 Raw Material Procurement5.12.4 Manufacturing5.12.5 Distribution5.12.6 Export5.12.7 End-Use5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Overview5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.4 Degree of Competition5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Spool Peice 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Insertion 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Clamp-On 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Number of Paths7.1 3-Path Transit Time7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 4- Path Transit Time7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 5- Path Transit Time7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 6 or More Path Transit Time7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology Type8.1 Transit Time - Single/Dual Path8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Transit Time - Multipath8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Doppler8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Hybrid8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Direct Sales9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Independent Representatives9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Distributors9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Online9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Application10.1 Natural Gas10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Non-Petroleum Liquid10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Petroleum Liquid10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 Asia Pacific11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 North America11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 Ultrasonic Flowmeter Manufacturing Process12.1 Product Overview12.2 Raw Material Requirements12.3 Manufacturing Process12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. 13.3.2 Badger Meter Inc. 13.3.3 Emerson Electric Co. 13.3.4 Emerson Process Management13.3.5 Faure Herman SA13.3.6 General Electric13.3.7 Hach/Marsh McBirney Inc. 13.3.8 Honeywell International Inc. 13.3.9 Index Corporation 13.3.10 Invensys Process Systems 13.3.11 Rockwell Automation Inc. 13.3.12 Siemens AG 13.3.13 Teledyne Isco Inc. 13.3.14 Yamatake Co. 13.3.15 Yokogawa Electric Co.

