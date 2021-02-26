Outlook On The Tuna Global Market To 2026 - By Species, Type And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tuna market is being driven by factors such as increasing demand for processed/ready to cook tuna, rising disposable incomes and increasing per capita consumption. According to the latest report, titled "Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global tuna market size reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2020.Tuna is a part of the mackerel fish family, and a very important part of the global fishing scenario. Tuna is enjoyed worldwide fresh-cooked, frozen, canned and as sushi. Almost 60% of the total tuna comes from the West and Central Pacific Ocean (WPCO). Since the all tuna catch from this region is under the custody of the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), these countries use their tuna resources as a source of developing their economies. A reason for this is that many of these countries only have their tuna population to call a resource for economic development. It is a widely bought item by end customers, restaurants and canning industries as well.Rising demand for canned tuna represents a major reason currently driving the global tuna market. The busy schedules of people today are inviting a rapidly increasing need for ready to eat food, canned tuna being a popular choice. Europe currently dominates the global list of regions importing canned tuna. Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt have come up as some of the largest importers of tuna in the world. This has to do with the fact that import duty fees for canned tuna are very less in the Middle East. Another reason or the popularity and demand of canned tuna is its shelf life. Many countries are developing rapidly and their natives are switching to easy to cook, long-lasting and internationally loved food items. These preferences of the people are a reason for the increasing worldwide consumption of canned tuna. With increasing health consciousness, many people are shifting from canned tuna to fresh and frozen tuna. The biggest importers of frozen and fresh tuna include China, North America and Western Europe. Even though they cost considerably higher than canned tuna, people are willing to pay, facilitating higher economic value for the worldwide tuna trade. The tuna market can only expect steadily growing value if people keep up with their food preferences. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tuna market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Thai Union, Tri Marine, Starkist, etc.This report provides a deep insight into the global tuna market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tuna processing plant. The study analyses the processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the tuna industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tuna market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tuna industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tuna industry?

What is the major end-markets in the global tuna industry?

What are the key species in the global tuna industry?

What is the major end-products in the global tuna industry?

What are the tuna species in the global tuna industry?

What are the price trends of tuna?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tuna industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tuna industry?

What is the structure of the global tuna industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tuna industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a tuna processing plant?

How is tuna processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a tuna processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for tuna?

What are the transportation requirements for tuna?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a tuna processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a tuna processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Tuna Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Species5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.6.1 Production Breakup by Region5.6.2 Consumption Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Collectors5.9.3 Auction5.9.4 Pre-processing5.9.5 Large Scale Industrial Processing5.9.6 Packaging and Exports5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Competition5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes5.11 Price Analysis5.11.1 Key Price Indicators5.11.2 Price Structure5.11.3 Price Trends 6 Market Breakup by Species6.1 Skipjack6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Yellowfin6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Albacore6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Bigeye6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Bluefin6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Canned7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Frozen7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Fresh7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Production Breakup by Region8.1 Japan8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Indonesia8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Philippines8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Taiwan P.C.8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Republic of Korea8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Spain8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Consumption Breakup by Region9.1 Japan9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 USA9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Republic of Korea9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 China9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Taiwan P.C.9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 European Union9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Imports and Exports10.1 Imports by Major Countries10.2 Exports by Major Countries 11 Tuna Processing11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Machinery12.4 Machinery Pictures12.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcsw7z

