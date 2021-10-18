Outlook On The Trust And Corporate Service Global Market To 2025 - Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the trust and corporate service market by value and by segments. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global trust and corporate service market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The trust and corporate service market refers to the market which provides a wide range of administrative and compliance services to lend assistance to its multinational clients. The services provided by trust and corporate service providers includes, forming and licensing of companies, provides financing and banking services, keeping record and managing the client's assets and wealth, payroll services, tax planning, etc.

The primary objective of the market is to build trust between the client and the service providers. Over the years, the market has undergone numerous acquisitions and consolidations from the local level to the regional or global level. The market acts as a business advisor, focusing on personal relationship, high quality of services and expertise. The trust and corporate service market can be segmented on the basis of client base, service providers, strategies and key drivers of revenue. The trust and corporate service market is largely focused on five core principles, which are, stability, responsibility, excellence, innovation and working together.

The global trust and corporate service market has grown at healthy CAGR during the years 2016-2019, the market growth was moderately impacted in 2020 owing to spread of pandemic disease COVID-19. Furthermore, projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The global trust and corporate service market is has grown historically backed by drivers such as increase in sovereign investors, escalating global GDP per-capita, growing global HNWI wealth, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as, shuddering global consumer confidence, political and economic ambiguities, etc. Furthermore, the market would grow progressively during the forecasted years owing to improvement and advancement in technology infrastructure, modifications in regulations, strong culture of excellence, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Overview2.1.1 Functions of Trust and Corporate Service Market2.1.2 Trust and Corporate Service Market: Core Principles2.1.3 Features of Trust and Corporate Service Market2.1.4 Trust and Corporate Service Providers2.1.5 Trust and Corporate Service Market Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Alternative Assets Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Alternative Assets Market by Type of Service Provider3.1.2 Global Alternative Assets Market by Assets Under Management3.1.3 Global Alternative Assets Market by Region of Origin of Alternative Assets Fund Managers3.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Analysis3.2.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value3.2.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Segments (corporates, funds SPV, high net-worth individuals and others)3.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Segment Analysis3.3.1 Global Corporates: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value3.3.2 Global Funds SPV: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value3.3.3 Global HNW Individuals: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value3.3.4 Global Fund Administrator Market by Number of Private Capital Funds Serviced

4. Impact of Covid-194.1 Impact on Global Trust and Corporate Service Market4.1.1 Increasing Preference to Digitization4.1.2 Most Common Sentiments of Private Equity Firms4.1.3 Rising Complexity of Fund Structures

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita5.1.2 Growing Global HNWI Wealth5.1.3 Increasing Number of Sovereign Investors by Region5.1.4 Growing Opportunity in Pension Funds AuM5.1.5 High Client Retention Rate5.1.6 Outsourcing5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Failure of Client Relationship5.2.2 Shuddering Global Consumer Confidence5.2.3 Unstable Globalization and FDI5.2.4 Cyber Threat5.2.5 Brexit Aftershocks5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Political and Economic Ambiguities5.3.2 Trust and Good Corporate Behavior5.3.3 Modifications in Regulations5.3.4 Improvement and Advancement in Technology Infrastructure5.3.5 Low Entry Barriers5.3.6 Strong Culture of Excellence

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Players Analysis6.1.1 Global Fund Administrators Market: Competitive Landscape6.1.2 Global Trust and Corporate Services Industry Structure6.1.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market Players by Market Share6.1.4 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Strategic Comparison

7. Company Profile7.1 Intertrust7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 TMF Group7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 JTC Group7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 IQ-EQ Group7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j9djx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-trust-and-corporate-service-global-market-to-2025---escalating-global-gdp-per-capita-is-driving-growth-301402320.html

SOURCE Research and Markets