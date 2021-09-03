Outlook On The Transfection Technologies Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Application, Transfection Method, Technology, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfection Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfection technologies market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.44% during 2021-2026. Transfection technology refers to the process of artificially introducing nucleic acid, such as Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and oligonucleotides, into the cells. It is introduced using various physical, chemical and biological methods, which can assist in modifying certain properties of the cell. It involves various methods, including cotransfection, electroporation, cationic lipid transfection and in-vivo transfection. This process is commonly used for various genomic studies that include gene expression, screening, RNA interference and Vivo research, along with the bioproduction of viruses and proteins.The increasing prevalence of cancer and various chronic lifestyle diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of reagent-based methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used techniques, reagent-based transfection is less complicated to administer and more cost-effective. In line with this, instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection and laserfection, are also gaining immense traction across the globe. Various technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discovery are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, research in gene transfer is majorly performed under in-vivo conditions for the development of novel therapeutic drugs and various other applications. Other factors, including increasing investments by both government and private organizations to develop large scale transfection facilities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein therapeutics, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, Polyplus Transfection, Promega Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global transfection technologies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the transfection technologies market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transfection method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global transfection technologies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Transfection Technologies Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Reagent6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Instrument6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Therapeutic Delivery7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Bio-Medical Research7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Protein Production7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Transfection Method8.1 Lipofection8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Eletroporation8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Nucleofection8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Cotransfection8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Cationic Lipid Transfection8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 In-Vivo Transfection8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Technology9.1 Physical Transfection9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Biochemical Based Transfection9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Viral-Vector Based Transfection9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Research Centers and Academic Institutes10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Hospitals and Clinics10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Lonza Group AG15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Maxcyte Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.5 Mirus Bio LLC15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Polyplus Transfection15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Promega Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Roche Holding AG15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haxkil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-transfection-technologies-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-application-transfection-method-technology-end-user-and-region-301369087.html

SOURCE Research and Markets