Outlook On The Tooth Positioners Global Market To 2028 - By Product Type, End-user And Geography

The tooth positioners market was valued at US$ 1,901.91 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,855.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% from 2020 to 2028.The growth of the market is attributed to increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and rising prevalence of dental problems. However, inconvenience caused by tooth positioners hinders hinders the growth of the market.Tooth positioners are well-known orthodontic appliances formed as produced as an arch-shaped body of a resilient material fitting within a patient's mouth between the upper and lower arches. They are used to control settling and to minimize or eliminate relapse of the teeth after an orthodontic treatment .Based on product type, the global tooth positioners market is bifurcated into non-extraction positioners and extraction positioners . The non-extraction positioners segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the global tooth positioners market is bifurcated into hospitals and dental clinics. In 2020, the hospitals segment held a larger share of the market. However, the dental clinics segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.The European Aligner Society, American Association of Orthodontists, Australasian Clear Aligner Society, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global tooth positioners market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Tooth Positioners Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Tooth Positioners - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Tooth Positioners Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Dental Problems5.1.2 Increase in Demand for Dental Cosmetic Procedures5.2 Key Restraints5.2.1 Uneasiness and Inconvenience Caused by Tooth Positioners5.3 Key Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Dental Tourism in Emerging Nations5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Growth in Digitization Driven by CAD/CAM Technologies5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Tooth Positioners Market -Global Analysis6.1 Tooth Positioners Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Tooth Positioners Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Tooth Positioners Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Tooth Positioners Market, by Product Type, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)7.3 Non-Extraction Positioners7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Non-Extraction Positioners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Extraction Tooth Positioner7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Extraction Tooth Positioner Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Global Tooth Positioners Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - End User8.1 Overview8.2 Tooth Positioners Market, by End User, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)8.3 Hospitals8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 Dental Clinics8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Dental Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Tooth Positioners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Geographical Analysis 10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tooth Positioners Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Tooth Positioners Market To 2028- Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. Tooth Positioners Market - Key Company Profiles12.1 TP Orthodontics, Inc.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 3M12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 DynaFlex12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Align Orthodontics12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Dentsply Sirona12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Dockstader Orthodontic Lab, Inc.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Protec Dental laboratories12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 G&H Orthodontics (G & H Wire Company, Inc)12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Johns Dental Laboratories12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

