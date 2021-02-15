Outlook On The Tissue Engineering Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Engineering Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue engineering market was valued at $2,374 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14. 2% from 2020 to 2027.Tissue engineering is an interdisciplinary field that applies principles of engineering and life sciences toward development of biological substitutes that restore, maintain, or improve tissue function. In addition, for this process, cells and biomolecules are combined with scaffolds. Scaffold is an artificial or natural structure that mimics real organs.The tissue engineering market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies, The rise in awareness related to tissue engineering, and potential pipeline products. Furthermore, growth in number of R&D activities with The rise in awareness of tissue engineering in emerging economies are expected to support the market growth. Developed nations have adopted technological advancements in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine sectors, which help in expansion of the global market. In addition, increase in focus of key players on tissue engineering based therapies are expected to enhance the tissue engineering market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and high cost of treatment are estimated to hamper growth of the market.The global tissue engineering market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into synthetic scaffold material, biologically derived scaffold material, and others. The synthetic scaffold material segment is further categorized into synthetic polymer and others. The biologically derived scaffold material segment is bifurcated into collagen and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into orthopedics & musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin & integumentary, dental, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis3.4. Top Player Positioning, 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Need for Tissue Engineering in Organ Transplantation3.5.1.2. Advancements in Medical Equipment Technologies3.5.1.3. Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Trauma Emergencies3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High Cost Associated With Tissue Engineered Products3.5.2.2. Hurdles Associated With Tissue Engineering3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets3.5.4. Impact Analysis3.6. Market Information on Kidney and Liver Tissue Engineering3.7. Market Overview: Product Segment3.7.1. Cell Therapy3.7.2. Gene Therapy3.7.3. Small Molecules and Biologics3.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Tissue Engineering Market Chapter 4: Tissue Engineering Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Synthetic Scaffold Material4.2.1. Key Market Trends Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2.2.1. Synthetic Polymer4.2.2.2. Others4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Biologically Derived Scaffold Materials4.3.1. Key Market Trends Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.3.2.1. Collagen4.3.2.2. Others4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.4. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Others4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Tissue Engineering Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Neurology5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Cardiovascular5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Skin & Integumentary5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Dental5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.7. Others5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.7.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Tissue Engineering Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. Abbvie Inc. (Allergen plc.)7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Company Snapshot7.1.3. Operating Business Segments7.1.4. Product Portfolio7.1.5. Business Performance7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Company Snapshot7.2.3. Operating Business Segments7.2.4. Product Portfolio7.2.5. Business Performance7.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Company Snapshot7.3.3. Operating Business Segments7.3.4. Product Portfolio7.3.5. Business Performance7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.4. Integra Lifesciences7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Company Snapshot7.4.3. Operating Business Segments7.4.4. Product Portfolio7.4.5. Business Performance7.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.5. Organogenesis Holdings7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Company Snapshot7.5.3. Operating Business Segments7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.5.5. Business Performance7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.6. Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen)7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Company Snapshot7.6.3. Operating Business Segments7.6.4. Product Portfolio7.6.5. Business Performance7.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.7. Smith & Nephew plc. (Osiris Therapeutics)7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Company Snapshot7.7.3. Operating Business Segments7.7.4. Product Portfolio7.7.5. Business Performance7.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.8. Tissuetech Inc.7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Company Snapshot7.8.3. Operating Business Segments7.8.4. Product Portfolio7.9. Vericel Corporation7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Company Snapshot7.9.3. Operating Business Segments7.9.4. Product Portfolio7.9.5. Business Performance.7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Company Snapshot7.10.3. Operating Business Segments7.10.4. Product Portfolio7.10.5. Business PerformanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btzkll

