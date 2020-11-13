Outlook On The Teleradiology Services Global Market To 2026 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global teleradiology Services market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global teleradiology Services market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global teleradiology Services market during the forecast period.The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global teleradiology Services Market.Secondary research also included internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global teleradiology Services market.The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global teleradiology Services market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global teleradiology Services market.The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global teleradiology Services market. Key players operating in the global teleradiology Services market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global teleradiology Services market that have been profiled in this report. Key Questions Answered in Global Teleradiology Services Market Report

What is the scope of growth of service companies in the global teleradiology Services market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global teleradiology Services market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global teleradiology Services market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for teleradiology Services providers?

Which are the leading companies in the global teleradiology Services market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Key Industry Events4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis4.3.2. Drivers4.3.3. Restraints4.3.4. Opportunities4.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue Projection4.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Outlook 5. Market Outlook5.1. Key Potential Customers5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region5.3. Key Industry Developments (Mergers & Acquisitions, Funding, Business Expansion, Etc.)5.4. Technological Advancements5.5. Key Industry Trends5.6. Global Telemedicine & Telehealth Market Overview5.7. Installed Base of Ct, Mri, Nuclear Imaging Systems, by Region/Globally5.8. Number of Ct, Mri and Nuclear Imaging Procedures Performed, by Region / Globally (2019)5.9. Number of Ct, Mri and Nuclear Imaging Procedures Performed, by Key Countries / Regions / Globally (2019)5.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis 6. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Service Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type6.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Service Type6.3.1. General Reporting6.3.2. Consultation6.3.3. Auditing6.3.4. Others6.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Service Type6.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type 7. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Coverage7.1. Introduction7.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Coverage7.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Coverage7.3.1. Day Time Coverage7.3.2. After Hours / Night Time Coverage7.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Coverage7.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Coverage 8. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Specialty8.1. Introduction8.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Specialty8.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Specialty8.3.1. Cardiology8.3.2. Neurology8.3.3. Oncology8.3.4. Musculoskeletal8.3.5. Gastroenterology8.3.6. Others8.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Specialty8.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty 9. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Modality9.1. Introduction9.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Modality9.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Modality9.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Modality9.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality 10. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by End-User10.1. Introduction10.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by End-User10.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by End-User10.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by End-User10.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User 11. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Region11.1. Global Teleradiology Services Market Scenario, by Country11.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Region11.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Region 12. North America Teleradiology Services Market Analysis12.1. North America Teleradiology Services Market Overview12.2. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Country12.3. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Country12.4. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type12.5. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Service Type12.6. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Coverage12.7. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Coverage12.8. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty12.9. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Specialty12.10. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality12.11. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Modality12.12. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User12.13. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by End-User 13. Europe Teleradiology Services Market Analysis 14. Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Services Market Analysis 15. Latin America Teleradiology Services Market Analysis 16. Middle East & Africa Teleradiology Services Market Analysis 17. Competition Analysis17.1. Competition Matrix17.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Share Analysis, by Company17.3. Company Profile17.3.1. Envision Healthcare Corporation17.3.2. Mednax Services, Inc.17.3.3. 4Ways Healthcare Limited17.3.4. Euro American Tele Radiology17.3.5. Argus Radiology17.3.6. Teleradiology Solutions17.3.7. American Imaging Consultants17.3.8. Usarad Holdings, Inc.17.3.9. Onrad, Inc. 17.3.10. Teleconsult Europe 17.3.11. Africa Telerad Limited 17.3.12. UnilabsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/limt0p

