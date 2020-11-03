Outlook On The Swab And Viral Transport Medium Global Market To 2030 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global swab and viral transport medium market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the revenue of the global swab and viral transport medium market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period.The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involves referring to key players' vaccines, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global swab and viral transport medium market.Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global swab and viral transport medium market.The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments includes in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global swab and viral transport medium market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global swab and viral transport medium market.The report delves into the competition landscape of the global swab and viral transport medium market. Key players operating in the global swab and viral transport medium market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global swab and viral transport medium market that have been profiled in this report. Key Questions Answered in Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Report

What is the scope of growth of swab and viral transport medium and its companies in the global swab and viral transport medium market and its application segment?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global swab and viral transport medium market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global swab and viral transport medium market?

Will North America continue to be the most attractive market for swab and viral transport medium providers?

continue to be the most attractive market for swab and viral transport medium providers? Which factors will impede the growth of the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global swab and viral transport medium market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Market Definition and Scope1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives1.4. Research Highlights 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.1.1. Type Definition4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-20304.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn)4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Key Insights5.1. Regulatory Scenario by Region/Globally5.2. Key Mergers & Acquisitions 6. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product6.1. Introduction & Definition6.2. Key Findings / Developments6.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-20306.3.1. Swab Type6.3.1.1. Nasal Swabs6.3.1.2. Nasopharyngeal Swabs6.3.1.3. Throat Swabs6.3.2. Transport Medium6.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product 7. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application7.1. Introduction & Definition7.2. Key Findings / Developments7.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-20307.3.1. Viral Infection Diagnosis7.3.1.1. COVID-197.3.1.2. Influenza7.3.1.3. Herpes Simplex VirUS7.3.1.4. Varicella-Zoster VirUS7.3.1.5. Others7.3.2. Others7.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application 8. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-User8.1. Introduction & Definition8.2. Key Findings / Developments8.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-20308.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics8.3.2. Microbiology Laboratories8.3.3. Diagnostic Laboratories8.3.4. Others8.4. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User 9. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region9.1. 10.1. Key Findings9.2. 10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region9.2.1. North America9.2.2. Europe9.2.3. Asia-Pacific9.2.4. Latin America9.2.5. Middle East & Africa9.3. Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region 10. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast10.1. Introduction10.2. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-203010.3. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203010.4. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203010.5. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-203010.6. North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis 11. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast11.1. Introduction11.2. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-203011.3. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203011.4. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203011.5. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203011.6. Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis 12. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast12.1. Introduction12.2. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-203012.3. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203012.4. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203012.5. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203012.6. Asia-Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis 13. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast13.1. Introduction13.2. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-203013.3. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203013.4. Others13.5. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203013.6. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203013.7. Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis 14. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Analysis and Forecast14.1. Introduction14.2. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-203014.3. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203014.4. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203014.5. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203014.6. Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Attractiveness Analysis 15. Competition Landscape15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 201915.3. Company Profiles15.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific15.3.1.1. Company Overview15.3.1.2. Company Financials15.3.1.3. Growth Strategies15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)15.3.2.1. Company Overview15.3.2.2. Company Financials15.3.2.3. Growth Strategies15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.3. Mwe15.3.3.1. Company Overview15.3.3.2. Company Financials15.3.3.3. Growth Strategies15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.4. Titan Biotech Ltd.15.3.4.1. Company Overview15.3.4.2. Company Financials15.3.4.3. Growth Strategies15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.5. Copan Diagnostics, Inc.15.3.5.1. Company Overview15.3.5.2. Company Financials15.3.5.3. Growth Strategies15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.6. Mantacc15.3.6.1. Company Overview15.3.6.2. Company Financials15.3.6.3. Growth Strategies15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.7. Puritan Medical Products15.3.7.1. Company Overview15.3.7.2. Company Financials15.3.7.3. Growth Strategies15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.8. Yocon Biology15.3.8.1. Company Overview15.3.8.2. Company Financials15.3.8.3. Growth Strategies15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis15.3.9. Trinity Biotech15.3.9.1. Company Overview15.3.9.2. Company Financials15.3.9.3. Growth Strategies15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis 15.3.10. Vircell S.L.15.3.10.1. Company Overview15.3.10.2. Company Financials15.3.10.3. Growth Strategies15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis 15.3.11. Other Prominent Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fp4vkz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-swab-and-viral-transport-medium-global-market-to-2030---impact-analysis-of-covid-19-301165791.html

SOURCE Research and Markets