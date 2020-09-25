Outlook On The Starch Softgel Capsules Market In Asia Pacific To 2027 - The Developing Healthcare Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsules Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application (Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Provider); and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific starch softgel capsule market is expected to reach US$ 122.54 million by 2027 from US$ 82.55 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.Factors such as advantages of softgel capsules and rise in preference for vegetarian capsules in Asian countries is expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, developing healthcare industry in Asia Pacific is likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.The healthcare industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid transformations since the past few years. Countries across the world have preferred advanced solutions that are simple and effective in healthcare sector. With a need for better healthcare facilities, technology-enabled care (TEC) solutions are being preferred in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow to US$ 100 billion, and the medical device market is expected to grow US$ 25 billion by 2025. Pharmaceuticals export from India stood at US$ 20.70 billion in 2020. In 2019, India's domestic pharmaceutical market turnover reached Rs 1.4 lakh crore ( US$ 20.03 billion), up by 9.8% y-o-y from Rs 129,015 crore ( US$ 18.12 billion) in 2018.Similarly, as per the authorized government portal site of China - China.org.cn, China's pharmaceutical market has been constantly growing in recent years, and is estimated to reach US$161.8 billion by 2023, taking a 30% share of the global pharmaceutical market.Thus, growing healthcare industry in countries in Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the starch softgel capsules market in the region.Based on application, the Asia Pacific starch softgel capsules market is segmented into pharmaceutical, health supplements, and others. In 2019, the health supplements segment held the largest share of the market. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, the Asia Pacific starch softgel capsules market is categorized into supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacy and drugstore, and online provider. The pharmacy and drugstore segment held the highest share of the starch softgel capsules market in 2019. However, the online provider segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.A few major secondary sources for Asia Pacific starch softgel capsules market included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Heart Foundation, Global Nutrition Report, India Brand Equity Foundation, The Korean Diabetes Association, China.org.cn (China Government Portal), among others. Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsule Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsule Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsule Market - Asia Pacific PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsule Market Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Advantages of Softgel Capsules5.1.2 Rise in Preference for Vegetarian Capsules in Asian Countries5.2 Key Restraints5.2.1 Difficulties in Optimizing Cellulose/Starch for API Delivery5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Developing Healthcare Industry in Asia Pacific Region5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Rising Trend of Online Distribution in Asia Pacific Region5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Starch Softgel Capsule Market - Asia Pacific Analysis6.1 Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsule Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis 7. Starch Softgel Capsules Market Analysis- by Application7.1 Overview7.2 Starch Softgel Capsules Market Share, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (%)7.3 Pharmaceutical7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Health Supplements7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Health Supplements Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Starch Softgel Capsules Market Analysis- by Distribution Channel8.1 Overview8.2 Starch Softgel Capsules Market Share, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2027 (%)8.3 Supermarket and Hypermarket8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Supermarket and Hypermarket Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Pharmacy and Drugstore8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Pharmacy and Drugstore Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Online Providers8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Online Providers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Starch Softgel Capsule Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Country Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Starch Softgel Capsule Market10.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Company Profiles11.1 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd11.1.1 Key Facts11.1.2 Business Description11.1.3 Products and Services11.1.4 Financial Overview11.1.5 SWOT Analysis11.1.6 Key Developments11.2 Softcaps11.3 Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd.11.4 Aenova Holding GmbH11.5 Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. 12. Appendix12.1 About the Publisher12.2 Glossary of Terms

