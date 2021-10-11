Outlook On The Soybean Global Market To 2027 - Players Include Kerry Inc, Fuji Oil And Cargill Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soybean Market & Volume Global Forecast By Consumption, Production, Import, Export Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Soybean is a vegetable crop & edible seed of the pea family (Fabaceae). Its scientific name is Glycine max. It is one of the most valuable and inexpensive crops available in the world. Soybean is considered a great source of protein in the human body as it has large nutritional values and contains a significant amount of phytic acid, Vitamin E, and Dietary minerals. Globally, Soybean is premier the most economically important crop; it is not only an oilseed crop and feed for livestock but also ingredients for a lot of chemical products. It has large nutritional values and contains a significant amount of phytic acid, Vitamin E and Dietary minerals. As per the publisher, Global Soybean Market would be US$162.36 Billion by the end of the year 2027.The global soybean market is majorly being operated and controlled by the crushing industry, where soy meal, soy oil, and other soy products are extracted. The increase in demand for high-quality protein & nutritional properties encourages high soybean production. Some of the factors driving the Soybean market are the rising market for adhesives, insecticides, candles, printing inks, waxes, plastic etc. The rise of the middle-class population and the expansion of urbanization are also boosting the rise of the soybean market. For the year 2020, Worldwide Soybean Market was US$ 127.81 Billion.In the United States, places like Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska are the major producer of soybean globally. Americans extensively use soybean for biofuel and feedstock as compared to the food and feed industry. According to the research findings, Global Soybean Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.48%.As per consumption, China is the biggest consumer. Soybean is widely used as vegetable oil and has great industrial applications (soy milk, soy flour, soy protein etc.). The spread of COVID-19 and continuous lockdown had a very nominal effect on soy industries. Still, as restaurants were not operating during pandemic, soy oil, one of the main soybean products had faced a significant drop in production and consumption. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Soybean Market 6. Global Soybean Volume6.1 Production6.2 Consumption6.3 Import6.4 Export 7. Share Analysis7.1 Market Share7.1.1 Consumption by Countries7.2 Volume Share7.2.1 Production by Countries7.2.2 Import by Countries7.2.3 Export by Countries 8. Country - Global Soybean Market & Volume8.1 China8.1.1 Market8.1.2 Volume8.2 United States8.2.1 Market8.2.2 Volume8.3 Brazil8.3.1 Market8.3.2 Volume8.4 Argentina8.4.1 Market8.4.2 Volume8.5 European Union8.5.1 Market8.5.2 Volume8.6 India8.6.1 Market8.6.2 Volume8.7 Mexico8.7.1 Market8.7.2 Volume8.8 Others8.8.1 Market8.8.2 Volume 9. Producing Country - Global Soybean Volume9.1 Brazil9.2 United States9.3 Argentina9.4 China9.5 Paraguay9.6 India9.7 Canada9.8 Others 10. Importing Country - Global Soybean Volume10.1 China10.2 European Union10.3 Mexico10.4 Egypt10.5 Argentina10.6 Thailand10.7 Japan10.8 Others 11. Exporting Country - Global Soybean Volume11.1 Brazil11.2 United States11.3 Argentina11.4 Paraguay11.5 Canada11.6 Other 12. Company Analysis12.1 Kerry Inc12.1.1 Overview12.1.2 Recent Development12.1.3 Revenues Analysis12.2 Fuji Oil Group12.2.1 Overview12.2.2 Recent Development12.2.3 Revenues Analysis12.3 House Foods Group Inc12.3.1 Overview12.3.2 Recent Development12.3.3 Revenues Analysis12.4 CHS Inc12.4.1 Overview12.4.2 Recent Development12.4.3 Revenues Analysis12.5 Cargill Inc12.5.1 Overview12.5.2 Recent Development12.5.3 Revenues Analysis12.6 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.12.6.1 Overview12.6.2 Recent Development12.6.3 Revenues Analysis

