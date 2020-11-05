Outlook On The Smart Grid Sensors Worldwide Market To 2027 - Growing Inclination Toward EVs Leading To Infrastructural Developments

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Grid Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Sensor Type, Voltage Range, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 325.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,221.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, North America led the global smart grid sensors market with the largest market share, followed by Europe and APAC. The constant technological advancements by tech giants empower North America to stay ahead in the competition. Companies operating in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet customer demands for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Increasing investments by the governments for the adoption of advanced metering infrastructure owing to the modernization of the electricity grid and reduce distribution as well as transmission losses is mounting the growth of the market in the region. As per the 2018 smart grid system report by the US Department of Energy, the annual smart grid investments rose by 41% from US$ 3.4 billion to US$ 4.8 billion between 2014 and 2016.These investments are anticipated to further grow up to US$ 13.8 billion in 2024. The long lifespans and high capital costs of distribution and transmission infrastructure make it extremely important that investments made would support an evolving grid for the future.Governments across the North America are heavily investing in the development of a smart grid by planning different smart grid projects. For instance, in 2018, the Natural Resource Canada declared an investment of US$ 9,490,000 for a next-generation smart grid project that focuses on encouraging the implementation of renewable energy and the adoption of advanced technology to make use of new sources of clean energy-deprived of negotiating with the stability as well as reliability of existing grids. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, part of the US federal government, assigned ~US$ 3.4 billion for smart grid to utilities and ~US$ 615 million for smart grid demonstration projects. Similarly, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a regulatory authority, focuses on evaluating the majority transmission power system's reliability in the region. All smart grid projects demand the integration of smart grid distribution management solutions, such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). This smart grid distribution management solution requires integrating sensors into the system for large data acquisition, data security, energy counterfeit, and accurate data sensing in harsh environments.In 2019, Europe stood second in the smart grid sensors market with a decent market share and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027.The western part of Europe is known for better living standards, with people exhibiting higher income levels. The region has led the development of the industrial revolution, which has transformed a broad range of industries ranging from oil & gas to manufacturing to power generation. In power generation, the region highly focuses on building several renewable energy projects to reduce energy costs. For instance, Renewable Energy Integration Project, Turkey, empowers the reinforcement and development of transmission infrastructure to promote the integration of wind power plants into the power grid, executing smart grid investments to enhance management operations within the country. Owing to such projects, the demand for smart sensors in the energy & power sector is increasing. Moreover, these sensors offer a maximum output in a harsh environment.Companies perform inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. The smart grid sensors market players mainly focus on the acquisition strategy to expand their business and maintain a brand name in the global market. For instance, in 2020,Kamstrup partnered with Avance Metering. The partnership helped mutual clients put valuable data from Kamstrup metering solutions into business use. With this partnership, customers use their data for strategic purposes, such as enabling an easy transition from old to new intelligent metering generations. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Grid Sensors MarketAccording to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 crisis. The outbreak first began in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a rapid pace across the world. As per the latest WHO figures,onSeptember25, 2020, there were32,029,704 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 979,212 total deaths around the world, and the number is growing at varying rates in various countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Smart Grid Sensors Market - By Sensor Type1.3.2 Smart Grid Sensors Market - By Voltage Range1.3.3 Smart Grid Sensors Market - By Application1.3.4 Smart Grid Sensors Market- By Region 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Smart Grid Sensors Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Smart Grid Sensors Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Advancements in Energy & Power Sector5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Security Issues and Other Roadblocks5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward EVs leading to Infrastructural Developments5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of technologies including AI and IoT5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Smart Grid Sensors - Global Market Analysis6.1 Smart Grid Sensors Global Overview6.2 Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Smart Grid Sensors Market Analysis - By Sensor Type7.1 Overview7.2 Smart Grid Sensors Market Breakdown, by Sensor Type, 2019 & 20277.3 Voltage and Current Sensor7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Voltage and Current Sensor: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Temperature Sensor7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Temperature Sensor: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Others: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Smart Grid Sensors Market Analysis - By Voltage Range8.1 Overview8.2 Smart Grid Sensors Market Breakdown, by Voltage Range, 2019 & 20278.3 Low to Medium Voltage8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Low to Medium Voltage: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 High Voltage8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 High Voltage: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Smart Grid Sensors Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Smart Grid Sensors Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 20279.3 Substation Automation9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Substation Automation: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Smart Grid Distribution Network9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Smart Grid Distribution Network: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Others9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Others: Smart Grid Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Smart Grid Sensors Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Smart Grid Sensors Market10.3 Europe: Smart Grid Sensors Market10.4 APAC: Smart Grid Sensors Market10.5 MEA: Smart Grid Sensors Market10.6 SAM: Smart Grid Sensors Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Grid Sensors Market11.1 Overview11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 South America 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Market Initiative12.2 Merger and Acquisition12.3 New Development 13. Company Profiles13.1 Aclara Technologies LLC.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Sentient Energy, Inc13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 ABB Ltd.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Itron Inc13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Kamstrup13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Schneider Electric13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Siemens AG13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Landis+Gyr13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Tollgrade Communication Inc (Enghouse Systems)13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Eaton Corporation plc13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsvzjt

