Outlook On The Smart Cities Global Market To 2026 - Featuring ABB, Accela And Airspan Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.

The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2021 to 2026. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.

Select Report Findings:

Overall value of global smart cities market to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2026

by 2026 The artificial intelligence market in smart cities to exceed $240 billion by 2026

by 2026 North America is the largest region with a 31.9% of the total smart cities market

is the largest region with a 31.9% of the total smart cities market The infrastructure segment is the largest technology area with 65.6% of the total market

5G narrow-band, mid-band and millimeter wave in smart cities to reach $104.8 billion by 2026

The majority of the world's population lives in an urban area and this is projected to grow to 71% by 2050. Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. In addition, the enhanced mobility of modern society has created extreme competition between cities to attract skilled residents, corporations, and related jobs.

Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.

Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.

An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.

Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).

Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.

Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.

For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city solutions address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Smart City Overview

3.0 Smart City Strategy and Planning

4.0 Smart City Market Analysis4.1 Smart City Market Drivers4.1.1 High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Reliable Communications4.1.2 Reduced Energy Consumption with Smart Energy Solutions4.1.3 Active Citizen Engagement Leads to Greater Smart City Support4.1.4 Improving Governance Services and National Security4.1.5 Accelerating Digital Transformation4.1.6 Fostering Urban Development4.2 Smart City Solution Focus Areas4.2.1 Smart Utilities4.2.1.1 Smart Electricity Grids4.2.1.2 Smart Sanitation and Recycling4.2.1.3 Smart Water Management4.2.2 Smart Transportation: Roadways, Vehicles, and Parking4.2.3 Smart Residences, Commercial Buildings, and Workplaces4.2.3.1 Smart Commercial Buildings4.2.3.2 Smart Homes4.2.3.3 Smart Workplaces4.2.4 Smart Industries4.2.4.1 Smart Product and Production Industries4.2.4.1.1 Enterprise and Industrial Automation4.2.4.1.2 Smart Manufacturing4.2.4.1.3 Smart Retail4.2.4.2 Smart Service Industries4.2.4.2.1 Smart Education4.2.4.2.2 Smart Food and Beverages4.2.4.2.3 Smart Government4.2.4.2.4 Smart Healthcare4.2.4.2.5 Smart Public Safety4.2.4.2.5.1 Smart Public Safety for Citizens4.2.4.2.5.2 Smart Public Safety for Service Providers4.3 Smart City Infrastructure4.4 Specific Smart City Solution Areas4.4.1 Asset Tracking and Control4.4.2 Field and Home Area Network Solutions4.4.3 AI and Big Data supported Smart City Hubs4.4.4 Smart City Applications in Citizen Service4.4.5 Mobility Solutions, Governance, and Security in Smart Cities

5.0 Smart City Technology Analysis5.1 Machine to Machine and Internet of Things5.1.1 Machine to Machine Technologies and Communications5.1.2 Internet of Things in Smart Cities5.2 Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in Smart Cities5.3.2 Combined AIoT and Data Analytics in Smart Cities5.4 Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications5.4.1 WiMAX5.4.2 LTE5.4.2.1 LTE Advanced5.4.2.2 LTE Direct5.4.2.3 LTE Advanced Pro5.4.3 5G5.5 Short Range Communication Technology5.5.1 WiFi5.5.2 RFID5.5.3 Li-Fi5.6 Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities5.6.1 Edge Based Computing: Localized Processing5.6.2 High Performance and Quantum Computing

6.0 Smart City Development by Region and Country

7.0 Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis7.1 Smart City Ecosystem Analysis7.2 Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis7.2.1 Smart City Network Service Providers7.2.2 Smart City Integrators7.2.3 Smart City Product Vendors7.2.3.1 Smart City Platform Providers7.2.3.2 Smart City Embedded Device and Component Manufacturers7.2.3.3 Smart City Application Developers7.2.4 Smart City Managed Service Providers7.2.4.1 Managed Smart City Infrastructure Services7.2.4.2 Managed Smart City Data Services7.2.4.3 Industry Specific Smart City Managed Services Solutions7.3 Equipment vs. Software and Service based Approach

8.0 Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis
8.1 Major Strategic Initiatives by Several Companies

9.0 Smart Cities Projects9.1 Smart Traffic Management of Miami-Dade9.2 Waste Management in Sweden9.3 Creating a Health Hub9.4 Smart London Plan9.5 Recycling Project in Finland9.6 Danish City Gains Efficiency with Cloud-based Productivity Tools9.7 City of Seoul Case Study9.8 Bauru scores big with GE LED signals9.9 Integrated Smart City Transportation System9.10 Smart Meter Solutions for Water Utilities

10.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

11.0 Conclusions, and Recommendations

12.0 Appendix: Select Smart City Ecosystem Analysis

