Outlook On The Skincare Devices Global Market To 2030 - Industry Analysis And Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skincare Devices Market Research Report: By Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) says that in 2018, 10,607,227 surgical cosmetic procedures were performed around the world. Due to the rising demand for aesthetic procedures, the global skincare devices market is predicted to grow to $28,157.2 million by 2030 from $9,531.9 million in 2019, at a healthy 11.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the publisher.Similarly, the volume of non-surgical aesthetic procedures, such as calcium hydroxylapatite, botulinum toxin, poly-L-lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid treatments; non-surgical hyperventilation and skin tightening procedures, chemical peel, non-surgical fat reduction, and cellulite reduction, is also rising. In particular, the skincare devices market is being propelled by the rising demand for breast lift, breast augmentation, neck lift, fat grafting (face), and brow lift procedures.The lockdowns implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced skincare device manufacturers to suspend manufacturing and sales operations, thus leading to low availability of such products. In addition, the skincare devices market advance is also being currently hampered by the closure of cosmetic centers and dermatology clinics and most non-critical hospital departments, both to avoid unnecessary human-human contact and divert the available healthcare resources to COVID-19 care.In the coming years, the skin tightening & body contouring category is expected to advance with the highest CAGR in the skincare devices market, of 11.8%, under segmentation by application. On account of the increasing volume of liposuction procedures and incidence of obesity, a rising number of people are suffering from loose skin. The ISAPS says that from 1,372,901 in 2014, the number of liposuction surgeries performed around the globe surged to 1,573,680 in 2017 and 1,732,620 in 2018.The dermatology clinics category would continue dominating the skincare devices market in the immediate future, under the end user segment. Since dermatology clinics are dedicated to skincare, they use the related devices in large numbers, for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, skin tightening, and other purposes.The highest revenue in the skincare devices market in the present time is generated in North America. With the increasing awareness about skincare and appearance and high disposable income of people, the volume of skincare treatments and associated device sales are high in the region. Additionally, skin cancer treatment coverage is provided under the Medicaid and Medicare programs in the U.S., which further results in high device adoption. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is on the path to growing the fastest in the skincare devices market in the years to come. The population, especially those of the elderly, as well as the prevalence of obesity and dermatological diseases, is increasing in APAC. This has led to a wide adoption of skincare devices for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes, thereby driving the regional market.The major companies operational in the global skincare devices market are Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Allergan plc, Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Candela Corporation, PhotoMedex Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hologic Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Product4.1.1.1 Treatment devices4.1.1.1.1 Light/LED therapy & photorejuvenation devices4.1.1.1.2 Liposuction devices4.1.1.1.3 Electrosurgical devices4.1.1.1.4 Laser-based devices4.1.1.1.5 Cryotherapy devices4.1.1.1.6 Microdermabrasion devices4.1.1.1.7 Others4.1.1.2 Diagnostic devices4.1.1.2.1 Dermatoscopes4.1.1.2.2 Biopsy devices4.1.1.2.3 Image-guided systems4.1.1.2.4 Others4.1.2 By Distribution Channel4.1.2.1 Direct4.1.2.2 Indirect4.1.3 By Application4.1.3.1 Cellulite reduction4.1.3.2 Disease diagnosis & treatment4.1.3.3 Hair removal4.1.3.4 Skin tightening & body contouring4.1.3.5 Skin rejuvenation4.1.3.6 Others4.1.4 By End User4.1.4.1 Dermatology clinics4.1.4.2 Hospitals4.1.4.3 Spas & salons4.1.4.4 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increase in footfall at medical spas4.2.1.2 Increasing use of home-use skincare devices4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Increasing cases of skin cancer and other skin-related disorders4.2.2.2 Technological advancements in skincare devices4.2.2.3 Increasing disposable income leading to rising expenditure on skincare4.2.2.4 Rising demand for aesthetic procedures4.2.2.5 Growing geriatric population4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Side-effects associated with skincare devices4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Rise of medical spas in emerging countries4.2.4.2 Emerging medical tourism sector4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.3.4 Threat of New Entrants4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Impact of COVID-194.4.1 Global Share by Countries4.4.1.1 Contribution of countries toward global manufacturing output4.4.2 Contribution of Countries toward Global Export and Import (2019)4.4.2.1 Top 20 countries by export4.4.2.2 Top 20 countries by import4.4.3 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact4.4.4 Global Scenario4.4.4.1 GDP growth rate (2019)4.4.4.2 GDP growth rate (2020)4.4.4.3 GDP growth rate projection for 20214.4.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast4.4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce across Various Sectors4.4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Skincare Devices Market4.4.7.1 Current scenario4.4.7.2 Future scenario Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 Overview5.2 By Product5.2.1 Treatment Devices Market, by Type5.2.2 Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type5.3 By Distribution Channel5.4 By Application5.5 By End User5.6 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Product6.1.1 Treatment Devices Market, by Type6.1.2 Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type6.2 By Distribution Channel6.3 By Application6.4 By End User6.5 By Country6.5.1 U.S. Skincare Devices Market6.5.1.1 By product6.5.1.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type6.5.1.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type6.5.1.2 By application6.5.2 Canada Skincare Devices Market6.5.2.1 By product6.5.2.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type6.5.2.1.2 Diagnostic devices Market, by type6.5.2.2 By application Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Product7.1.1 Treatment Devices Market, by Type7.1.2 Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type7.2 By Distribution Channel7.3 By Application7.4 By End User7.5 By Country7.5.1 Germany Skincare Devices Market7.5.1.1 By product7.5.1.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type7.5.1.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by Type7.5.1.2 By application7.5.2 U.K. Skincare Devices Market7.5.2.1 By product7.5.2.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type7.5.2.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type7.5.2.2 By application7.5.3 France Skincare Devices Market7.5.3.1 By product7.5.3.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type7.5.3.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type7.5.3.2 By application7.5.4 Italy Skincare Devices Market7.5.4.1 By product7.5.4.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type7.5.4.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type7.5.4.2 By application7.5.5 Spain Skincare Devices Market7.5.5.1 By product7.5.5.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type7.5.5.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type7.5.5.2 By application Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Product8.1.1 Treatment Devices Market, by Type8.1.2 Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type8.2 By Distribution Channel8.3 By Application8.4 By End User8.5 By Country8.5.1 China Skincare Devices Market8.5.1.1 By product8.5.1.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type8.5.1.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type8.5.1.2 By application8.5.2 India Skincare Devices Market8.5.2.1 By product8.5.2.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type8.5.2.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type8.5.2.2 By application8.5.3 Japan Skincare Devices Market8.5.3.1 By product8.5.3.1.1 Treatment devices market, by type8.5.3.1.2 Diagnostic devices market, by type8.5.3.2 By application Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Product9.1.1 Treatment Devices Market, by Type9.1.2 Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type9.2 By Distribution Channel9.3 By Application9.4 By End User9.5 By Country Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Product10.1.1 Treatment Devices, by Type10.1.2 Diagnostic Devices, by Type10.2 By Distribution Channel10.3 By Application10.4 By End User10.5 By Country Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players11.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions11.2.3 Partnerships11.2.4 Geographical Expansions11.3 Major Brands of Skin Rejuvenation/Anti-Aging Skincare Devices Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Allergan plc12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings12.1.3 Key Financial Summary12.2 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2.3 Key Financial Summary12.3 Candela Corporation12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings12.5 Lumenis Ltd.12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6 PhotoMedex Inc.12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings12.7 Alma Lasers Ltd.12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings12.8 Cutera Inc.12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings12.8.3 Key Financial Summary12.9 Hologic Inc.12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings12.9.3 Key Financial Summary12.10 Panasonic Corporation12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings12.11 Bausch Health Companies Inc.12.11.1 Business Overview12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings12.11.3 Key Financial Summary12.12 Beijing Toplaser Technology Company Limited12.12.1 Business Overview12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings12.13 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.12.13.1 Business Overview12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings12.13.3 Key Financial Summary12.14 TRIA Beauty Inc.12.14.1 Business Overview12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings Chapter 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr87kr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-skincare-devices-global-market-to-2030---industry-analysis-and-growth-forecast-301185870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets