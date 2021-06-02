Outlook On The Silicones Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicones market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Silicones, also known as polysiloxanes, refer to polymeric synthetic materials which are formulated from inorganic-organic monomers. Due to their molecular structure, silicones can be manufactured in several forms such as oil, solid, rubber, liquid, grease or semi-viscous paste. They are generally manufactured by first reacting silicon with methyl chloride and then with water. This reaction results in the production of polymers with advantageous properties such as flexibility, and resistance to moisture, chemicals, UV rays, and both high and low temperatures. As a result, silicones find diverse applications ranging from use in pressure sensitive adhesives to protection of electronic devices from extreme temperatures and contamination. Global Silicones Industry Drivers:Silicone does not cause skin irritations and has a smooth feel, low surface tension and anti-foaming properties. On account of this, silicone polymers are incorporated in personal care products, deodorants, and make-up items. Increasing demand for cosmetics across the globe is fostering the growth of the silicones market.As silicone-based materials, such as sealants, adhesives and protective coatings, are strong, durable, and weather resistant, they are widely used in construction activities. Apart from this, they are also used in the manufacturing of polyurethane foam which provides insulation and increases the energy-efficiency of buildings. With rising infrastructural development and growing construction industry, the demand for silicones is augmenting at a rapid pace.Earlier, the consumption of silicone products was largely confined to the Western countries. However, the Asia Pacific region now consumes more than a half of the silicones in the world with China being the dominant consumer. The increasing production of silicones in the Asian and Middle Eastern countries along with economic growth, expanding middle class population, rapid urbanization and rising consumption of end-products containing silicones, are expected to catalyze the market growth. Competitive Landscape:The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of a few manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.

Some of these key players include:

DOW

Elkem

ShinEtsu

WACKER

Momentive

