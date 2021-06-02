Outlook On The Shrimp Feed Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Ingredients, Additives And Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shrimp Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shrimp feed is produced so as to fulfill the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimps. It assists in regulating adequate levels of vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids and fatty acids among the shrimps. The common components of shrimp feed include fish oil, fish and squid meal, cereal flour and various additives. Shrimp feed helps to improve production cycles, harvest per unit area and profitability while reducing environmental contamination caused by shrimp farming. According to the latest report, titled "Shrimp Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global shrimp feed market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the shrimp feed market is changing dietary patterns coupled with the rising health awareness among consumers. This has led to a tremendous demand for healthy shrimp, thereby positively influencing the expansion of the market. Moreover, the commercialisation of vannamei shrimp due to a strong demand from both the developing as well as the developed nations has also been driving this demand. Some of the factors further propelling the market are rising disposable incomes, population growth and improving shrimp farming practices. Looking forward, the global shrimp feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global shrimp feed market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global shrimp feed market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global shrimp feed market?

Which are the popular types of shrimp feed in the global market?

What are the key ingredients in the global shrimp feed market?

What are the major additives in the global shrimp feed market?

What are the price trends in the shrimp feed market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global shrimp feed market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global shrimp feed market?

What is the degree of competition in the global shrimp feed market?

How is shrimp feed manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Shrimp Feed Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Ingredients5.7 Market Breakup by Additives5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Strengths5.10.3 Weaknesses5.10.4 Opportunities5.10.5 Threats5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Input Suppliers5.11.3 Shrimp Feed Manufacturers5.11.4 Marketing5.11.5 Distribution5.11.6 Export5.11.7 End-Use5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Grower6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Finisher6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Starter6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Ingredients7.1 Soybean Meal7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Fish Meal7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Wheat Flour7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Fish Oil7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Additives8.1 Vitamins and Proteins8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Fatty Acids8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Antioxidants8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Feed Enzymes8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Antibiotics8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Key Region9.1 Asia-Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Latin America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 North America9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Shrimp Feed Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.5 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Key Players Profiles11.3.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)11.3.2 Cargill11.3.3 Skretting (A Nutreco Company)11.3.4 Biomar11.3.5 Guangdong Yuehai Feed Group Co. Ltd.

