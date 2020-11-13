Outlook On The Residential Insulation Global Market To 2025 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Residential Insulation Market - Analysis by Material (Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool, Others), Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Residential Insulation was valued at USD 26.12 billion in the year 2019. The growth in Residential Insulation market is mainly driven by growing urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, which has led to significant investment in the construction of residential buildings. In 2019, the World Green Building Council published a position paper that called for all new buildings, infrastructure and renovations to have at least 40% less embodied carbon and be net zero operational carbon, by 2030. And by 2050, new buildings, infrastructure and renovations are to be net zero embodied carbon, and all buildings, including existing buildings, must be net zero operational carbon.In recent years, major players in the insulation market have taken several strategic measures, such as product launches and geographical expansions by mergers and acquisitions, to gain a competitive edge in the industry. For instance, in August 2017, Johns Manville launched JM CladStone Water & Fire Block Insulation, a mineral wool-based non-combustible insulation product that offers high thermal efficiency, fire resistance, and acoustic performance. Moreover, in November 2017, Rockwool International A/S announced the acquisition of 97.6% share of Flumroc AG, a company focusing on construction products and technical insulation, to strengthen its presence in Switzerland.APAC is the leading region in residential insulation market. Rising residential construction activities in APAC region has been witnessing significant growth since last few years, which is driving the market. Moreover, growing construction of luxury housing units coupled with rapid growth in the spending on infrastructure in emerging economies of APAC region is pulling the market value. Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Residential Insulation by Material (Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wwool, Others)

The report assesses the Residential Insulation by Project Type (New Build, Retrofit)

The report analyses the Residential Insulation by Area of Building (Attic and Roof, Exterior wall, Others)

The report assesses the Residential Insulation by Housing Type (Single-family, Multi-family, Manufactured Housing)

The Global Residential Insulation has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , LAMEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , Italy , France , United Kingdom , South Korea , China , Japan , India ).

, , , LAMEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Material, Project Type, Area of Building, and Housing Type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report includeKnauf Insulation, American Rockwool, BASF, DuPont, Owens Corning, Kingspan, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro, CertainTeed, Johns Manville.

The report presents the analysis of Residential Insulationfor the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Residential Insulation Market: Sizing and Forecast3.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-20253.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Residential Insulation Market 4. Global Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material4.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Residential Insulation: By Material4.2 Fiberglass- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)4.3 Foamed Plastic- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)4.4 Mineral wool- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)4.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 5. Global Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Project Type5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Residential Insulation: By Project Type5.2 New Build- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.3 Retrofit- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 6. Global Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Area of Building6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Residential Insulation: By Area of Building6.2 Attic and Roof- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.3 Exterior wall- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.4 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 7. Global Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Housing Type7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Residential Insulation: By Housing Type7.2 Single-family- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)7.3 Multi-family- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)7.4 Manufactured Housing- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 8. Global Residential Insulation Market: Regional Analysis8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Residential Insulation: By Region 9. North America Residential Insulation Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)9.1 North America Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.2 Market Segmentation By Material(Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool, Others)9.3 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process(Blast oxygen furnace, Electric arc furnace, Others)9.4 Market Segmentation By Area of Building(Attic and Roof, Exterior wall, Others)9.5 Market Segmentation By Housing Type(Single-family, Multi-family, Manufactured Housing)9.6 North America Residential Insulation Market: Country Analysis9.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Residential Insulation: By Country, By Value9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Residential Insulation Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)9.9 United States Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.10 United States Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type9.11 Canada Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.12 Canada Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type 10. Europe Residential Insulation Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)10.1 Europe Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.2 Market Segmentation By Material(Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool, Others)10.3 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process(Blast oxygen furnace, Electric arc furnace, Others)10.4 Market Segmentation By Area of Building(Attic and Roof, Exterior wall, Others)10.5 Market Segmentation By Housing Type(Single-family, Multi-family, Manufactured Housing)10.6 Europe Residential Insulation Market: Country Analysis10.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Residential Insulation: By Country, By Value10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Residential Insulation Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)10.9 Germany Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.10 Germany Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type10.11 Italy Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.12 Italy Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type10.13 France Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.14 France Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type10.15 United Kingdom Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.16 United Kingdom Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type 11. Asia Pacific Residential Insulation Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)11.1 Asia Pacific Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value11.2 Market Segmentation By Material(Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool, Others)11.3 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process(Blast oxygen furnace, Electric arc furnace, Others)11.4 Market Segmentation By Area of Building(Attic and Roof, Exterior wall, Others)11.5 Market Segmentation By Housing Type(Single-family, Multi-family, Manufactured Housing)11.6 Asia Pacific Residential Insulation Market: Country Analysis11.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Residential Insulation: By Country, By Value11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Residential Insulation Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)11.9 China Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value11.10 China Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type11.11 Japan Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value11.12 Japan Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type11.13 India Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value11.14 India Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type11.15 South Korea Residential Insulation Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value11.16 South Korea Residential Insulation Market Segmentation By Material, Project Type, Area of Building, Housing Type 12. Global Residential Insulation Market Dynamics12.1 Global Residential Insulation Market Drivers12.2 Global Residential Insulation Market Restraints12.3 Global Residential Insulation Market Trends 13 Market Attractiveness & Strategic Analysis13.1 Market Attractiveness13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Residential Insulation Market - By Material, By Value13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Residential Insulation Market - By Project Type, By Value13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Residential Insulation Market - By Area of Building, By Value13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Residential Insulation Market - By Housing Type, By Value13.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Residential Insulation Market - By Region, By Value13.2 Strategic Analysis13.2.1 Key Developments in Residential Insulation Market 14. Competitive Landscape 15. Company Profiles15.1 Knauf Insulation15.2 American Rockwool15.3 BASF15.4 DuPont15.5 Owens Corning15.6 Johns Manville15.7 Kingspan15.8 Huntsman Corporation15.9 CertainTeed15.10 CovestroFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzdd82

