Outlook On The Rechargeable Battery Global Market To 2026 - By Battery Type, Capacity, Application And Region

The global rechargeable battery market reached a value of US$ 94.6 Billion in 2020. A rechargeable battery, also known as a secondary cell, accumulator or storage battery, refers to an electrochemical device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. These batteries consist of an electrolyte, anode and cathode which produce a current through an electrochemical reaction. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes ranging from button-sized cells to industrial megawatt systems. Rechargeable batteries have gained immense popularity as they are an ecological and sustainable replacement of non-rechargeable batteries, and provide long-term cost-benefits and enhanced durability. As consumers have been adopting portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools and MP3 players, the need for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially over the years.Nowadays, consumers prefer to use rechargeable batteries as they are more energy efficient, produce less waste and can be charged with a simple battery charger. Besides this, the ongoing innovations in the field of material sciences have enabled manufacturers to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries which has increased their demand across the globe. For instance, there has been a rise in the usage of advanced lithium-air and -copper batteries in hybrid electric vehicles. Moreover, researchers are developing a new rechargeable battery technology, known as flow battery, that can double the power output, as compared to conventional batteries, without taking up additional space. This technology has the capability to extend the range of electric vehicles as well as the time between cell phone charges. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global rechargeable battery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global rechargeable battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global rechargeable battery market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSysl, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, Saft, SAMSUNG SDI, Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Enfucell Oy, Ultralife Corporation, Cryopak, Blue Spark Technology, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Rechargeable Battery Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Battery Type5.5 Market Breakup by Capacity5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Battery Type6.1 Lead-Acid Batteries6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Li-ion Batteries6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 NiMH Batteries6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 NiCd Batteries6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Capacity7.1 150 - 1000 mAh7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 1300 - 2700 mAh7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 3000 - 4000 mAh7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 4000 - 6000 mAh7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 6000 - 10000 mAh7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 More than 10000 mAh7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Consumer Electronics8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Applications8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Automobile Applications8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Defence8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 East Penn Manufacturing14.3.2 EnerSysl14.3.3 Exide Technologies14.3.4 Johnson Controls14.3.5 LG Chem14.3.6 Saft14.3.7 Samsung SDI14.3.8 Panasonic Corporation14.3.9 Apple Inc. 14.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V. 14.3.11 Enfucell Oy 14.3.12 Ultralife Corporation 14.3.13 Cryopak 14.3.14 Blue Spark Technology 14.3.15 NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

