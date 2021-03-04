Outlook On The Real-Time Payments Global Market To 2026 - Key Industry Analysis And Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Real-Time Payments Market By Component, By Payment Type, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Real-Time Payments Market size is expected to reach $62.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 32.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Real-time payments are considered as electronic/digital payments that allow the rapid transfer of funds with the help of a safe payment gateway. Creating web-based businesses like the e-commerce segment and deployment of cell phones along with the increasing need for rapid and beneficial payment solutions in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are expected to boost the real-time payment market.The real-time payments framework can significantly enhance the understanding of payments partners regarding disbursements and refunds as it was a constant problem for vendors and shoppers because it takes take some days to process and clear. Real-time payments solutions are majorly adopted by various ventures such as retail & internet business, BFSI, and IT & telecom, due to their benefits regarding speed, security, and transparency. Increasing demand for better analytics for payment associated information from traders and corporate clients is further fueling the growth of the market.The market is majorly relied on the increasing usage of cell phones around the world and the emerging demand for rapid clearances and repayments of money transactions among vendors and buyers. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of real-time payment solutions by web-based business retailers and retail location owners are expected to boost the growth of the market. These solutions provide advantages such as rapid transaction speed in comparison with the majority of electronic techniques, real-time messaging, broad data transactions, and 24*7 accessibility to vendors and corporate organizations.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. In 2019, the real-time payments market was dominated by the solutions segment. Solution segment is further bifurcated across Payment Gateway, Payment Processing and Security & Fraud Management. Payment gateways collect payments on the basis of online payment portals and in-store gateways. Payment gateway service providers are specifically observing a surge in the number of online payments. The growth of the payment gateway segment is boosted by the rising inclinations of retailers towards payment gateways.Based on Payment Type, the market is segmented into Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Person (P2P) and Others. The P2B acquired the highest market size in 2019. P2B payments are considered as monetary transactions between customers and businesses. The sustained development of mobile commerce and e-commerce is one of the primary aspects that are fueling the segment growth.Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Mobile-based payment is increasingly adopted around the world, which is anticipated to push the segment growth in recent years. Emerging growth opportunities in the market are occurring due to the surge in the adoption of IoT-based payments. The constant introduction of smart city projects and the increasing unmanned retail stores are few of the significant factors that are boosting the segment's growth.Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail & E-commerce, Government & Utilities, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI and Others. The BFSI segment is expected to exhibit promising growth during the forecast period. In order to improve the customer experience, banks around the world are introducing real-time payment solutions. For example, In August 2020, the Federal Reserve System launched FedNow Service's details, a plan to create an instant payment framework in the U.S. The FedNow Service is anticipated to be introduced by 2023 or 2024. Therefore, this instant payment infrastructure will offer advantages to the U.S. communities in the next few years.Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America region is anticipated to register a prominent growth rate over the forecast period. Various leading market players have their presence in North America. The increasing number of immigrants in North American countries like the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to raise the number of cross-border disbursements, hence boosting the regional market growth. The domestic and global players are putting heavy investments in order to enable real-time payments, thereby propelling the growth of the regional market.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Real-Time Payments Market. Companies such as Fiserv, Inc., Temenos AG, and Visa, Inc., Finastra Group Holdings Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Mastercard, Inc., Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ACI Worldwide, Inc., Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Mastercard, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc. (eBay), Visa, Inc., Apple, Inc., Temenos AG, Capgemini SE, and Finastra Group Holdings Limited (Vista Equity Partners). Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Real-Time Payments Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Real-Time Payments Market, by Payment Type1.4.3 Global Real-Time Payments Market, by Deployment Type1.4.4 Global Real-Time Payments Market, by End User1.4.5 Global Real-Time Payments Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Aug - 2021, Jan) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Real-Time Payments Market by Component4.1 Global Real-Time Payments Solution Market by Region4.2 Global Real-Time Payments Market by Solution Type4.2.1 Global Real-Time Payments Payment Gateway Market by Region4.2.2 Global Real-Time Payments Payment Processing Market by Region4.2.3 Global Real-Time Payments Security & Fraud Management Market by Region4.3 Global Real-Time Payments Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Real-Time Payments Market by Payment Type5.1 Global Person-to-Business (P2B) Real-Time Payments Market by Region5.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) Real-Time Payments Market by Region5.3 Global Person-to-Person (P2P) Real-Time Payments Market by Region5.4 Global Other Payment Type Real-Time Payments Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Real-Time Payments Market by Deployment Type6.1 Global On-premise Real-Time Payments Market by Region6.2 Global Cloud Real-Time Payments Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Real-Time Payments Market by End Use7.1 Global Retail & E-commerce Real-Time Payments Market by Region7.2 Global Government & Utilities Real-Time Payments Market by Region7.3 Global Healthcare Real-Time Payments Market by Region7.4 Global Telecom & IT Real-Time Payments Market by Region7.5 Global Travel & Hospitality Real-Time Payments Market by Region7.6 Global BFSI Real-Time Payments Market by Region7.7 Global Others Real-Time Payments Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Real-Time Payments Market by Region8.1 North America Real-Time Payments Market8.2 Europe Real-Time Payments Market8.3 Asia Pacific Real-Time Payments Market8.4 LAMEA Real-Time Payments Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc.9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.6 SWOT analysis9.2 Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.5 SWOT Analysis9.3 Fiserv, Inc.9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.5 SWOT Analysis9.4 Mastercard, Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Regional Analysis9.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (eBay)9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.6 Visa, Inc.9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.6.3.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.6.3.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7 Apple, Inc.9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Product and Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expense9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 Temenos AG9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.8.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.8.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8.5 SWOT Analysis9.9 Capgemini SE9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Regional Analysis9.10. Finastra Group Holdings Limited (Vista Equity Partners)9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

