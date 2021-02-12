Outlook On The Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market To 2025 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Focus on Manufacturing Technique, Component, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global radiation-hardened electronics industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to have growth with CAGR of 3.90% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2025 with a share of 33.15%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2025 due to the increase in the investment of companies in the country.

The radiation-hardened electronics market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising demand for commercial COTS applications of rad-hard components. Several agencies and research organizations and industry players are engaged in developing software-defined rad-hard components.

Scope of the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

The global radiation-hardened electronics market research provides the market information for segmentation such as the manufacturing technique, component, and end user. The market is also divided depending upon the end-user as space, military, nuclear power plants, aerospace, and other (healthcare and mining) where space is sub-segmented in satellite and launch vehicle and the military is sub-segmented as missiles, defense vehicle, and munitions. The market analysis examines the radiation hardened electronics market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the radiation-hardened electronics industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for radiation hardened electronics covering various segments, manufacturing techniques, components, end-user, and regions. The manufacturing technique included rad-hard by design (RHBD), rad-hard by process (RHBP), and rad-hard by software (RHBS). the component type was classified into microprocessors and controllers, sensors, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), memory, power sources, discrete semiconductors, analog and mixed signals, others (optoelectronics, rectifiers, and fets). The market is further segmented into five end-use, namely space, military, nuclear power plants, aerospace, other (healthcare and mining).

The radiation-hardened electronics is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.

Key Companies in the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry

The key players in the global radiation-hardened electronics market include Analog Devices Inc., BAE System, Cobham PLc, Honeywell, IBM, Infineon, Microchip, Renesas, ST Microelectronics, Texas, Boeing, Xilinx Inc., Maxwell, Psemi Corporation, Teledyne E2v Semiconductors, 3d Plus, Micropac Industries, Inc, Anaren Inc, Tt Electronics Plc, Data Device Corporation (Transdigm), and Solid-State Devices, Inc. (SSDI).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global radiation hardened electronics market across different regions? What are the major driving forces expected to increase the demand for radiation hardened electronics during the forecast period 2020-2025? What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the radiation hardened electronics market? What was the revenue generated in the global radiation hardened electronics market by various segments in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025? Which end-user of the radiation hardened electronics market (Space, Military, Nuclear Power Plants, Aerospace, Other (Healthcare and Mining)) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years? What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global radiation hardened electronics market across different regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period? Who are the key players in the global radiation hardened electronics market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry? What major opportunities do the radiation hardened electronics market companies foresee in the next ten years? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the electronics and manufacturing value chain in upstream, midstream, and downstream parts? What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the radiation hardened electronics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics1.1 Drivers1.1.1 Rising Satellite Launches and Deep Space Activities1.1.2 Establishment of Autonomous Military Operations in Hostile Environment1.1.3 Growing Demand for Radiation-Hardened Electronics in Nuclear and Healthcare Industry1.2 Market Restraints1.2.1 High Initial Investment1.2.2 Difficulties in Creating Real Testing Environment1.3 Opportunities1.3.1 Increasing Demand for COTS Radiation-Hardened Electronics in Different Verticals1.3.2 Rising Requirement for Reconfigurable Radiation-Hardened Electronics

2 Competitive Insights2.1 Key Market Strategies and Development2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and M&A2.1.2 New Product Launches and Other Developments2.2 Competitive Benchmarking2.3 Market Share Analysis

3 Industry Analysis3.1 Industry Overview3.2 Comparison of Radiation-Hardened Products Standard Requirements and Regulations (by End User)3.3 Impact of New Technologies on Radiation-Hardened Electronics in New Space3.4 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Manufacturers and Certifications3.5 Patent Analysis3.6 Supply Chain Analysis3.7 Impact of COVID-19 On Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market3.7.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Sector

4 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, 2020 to 20254.1 Assumptions and Limitations4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by Manufacturing Technique)5.1 Market Overview (by Manufacturing Technique)5.1.1 Rad-Hard by Design (RHBD)5.1.2 Rad-Hard by Process (RHBP)5.1.3 Rad-Hard by Software (RHBS)

6 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by Component)6.1 Market Overview6.1.1 Microprocessors and Controllers6.1.2 Discrete Semiconductors6.1.3 Power Sources6.1.4 Memory6.1.5 Field-Programmable Gate Array6.1.6 Analog and Mixed Signals6.1.7 Sensors6.1.8 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit6.1.9 Others

7 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by End User)7.1 Market Overview7.2 Space7.2.1 Satellite7.2.2 Launch Vehicles7.3 Military7.3.1 Missiles7.3.2 Defense vehicle7.3.3 Munitions7.4 Nuclear Power Plant7.5 Aerospace7.6 Others

8 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by Region)8.1 Market Overview8.2 North America8.3 Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.5 Rest-of-the-World 9 Company Profiles9.1 3D Plus (HEICO Corporation)9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Overview9.1.3 Product Portfolio9.1.4 Strategic Overview9.1.5 SWOT Analysis of 3D Plus (HEICO Corporation)9.2 Analog Devices Inc.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Overview9.2.3 Product Portfolio9.2.4 Strategic Overview9.2.4.1 Conferences and Expo9.2.4.2 Business Collaboration9.2.5 SWOT Analysis of Analog Devices9.3 Anaren Inc. (TTM Technologies)9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Overview9.3.3 Product Portfolio9.3.4 SWOT Analysis: Anaren Inc. (TTM Technologies)9.4 BAE Systems9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Product Portfolio9.4.3 Financial Overview9.4.4 Strategic Overview9.4.4.1 New Product Launch9.4.5 SWOT Analysis of BAE Systems9.5 Cobham plc9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Overview9.5.3 Product Portfolio9.5.4 Business Strategies9.5.5 SWOT Analysis of Cobham PLC9.6 Data Device Corporation9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Product Portfolio9.6.3 Business Strategies9.6.4 SWOT Analysis: Data Device Corporation9.7 Honeywell International Inc.9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Overview9.7.3 Product Portfolio9.7.4 Corporate Strategies9.7.4.1 Contract9.7.5 SWOT Analysis: Honeywell9.8 IBM Corporation9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Overview9.8.3 Product Portfolio9.8.4 SWOT: IBM Corporation9.9 Infineon Technologies Inc.9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Overview9.9.3 Product Portfolio9.9.4 Business Strategies9.9.5 SWOT: Infineon Technologies Inc9.10 Microchip Technology Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Financial Overview9.10.3 Product Portfolio9.10.4 Business Strategies9.10.5 SWOT: Microchip Technology Inc9.11 Micropac Industries Inc.9.11.1 Company Overview9.11.2 Product Portfolio9.11.3 Strength and Weakness of Micropac Industries Inc.9.12 Renesas Electronics Corporation9.12.1 Company Overview9.12.2 Financial Overview: Renesas Electronics Corporation9.12.3 Product Portfolio9.12.4 Business Strategies9.12.5 SWOT: Renesas Electronics Corporation9.13 Solid State Devices Inc.9.13.1 Company Overview9.13.2 Product Portfolio9.13.3 Business Strategies9.13.3.1 New Product Launch9.13.4 SWOT: Solid State Devices9.14 STMicroelectronics N.V9.14.1 Company Overview9.14.2 Financial Overview9.14.3 Product Portfolio9.14.4 Business Strategies9.14.5 SWOT: STMicroelectronics N.V.9.15 Texas Instruments Inc9.15.1 Company Overview9.15.2 Financial Overview9.15.3 Product Portfolio9.15.4 Business Strategies9.15.5 SWOT: Texas Instruments Inc.9.16 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.9.16.1 Company Overview9.16.2 Financial Overview9.16.3 Product Portfolio9.16.4 Business Strategies9.16.5 SWOT: Teledyne Technologies9.17 The Boeing Company9.17.1 Company Overview9.17.2 Financial Overview9.17.3 Product Portfolio9.17.4 Business Strategies9.17.5 SWOT: The Boeing Company.9.18 Xilinx Inc.9.18.1 Company Overview9.18.2 Financial Overview9.18.3 Product Portfolio9.18.4 Business Strategies9.18.5 SWOT: Xilinx Inc9.19 Other Key Players9.19.1 AIS Tech Space9.19.2 Hiber Global9.19.3 Hera Systems9.19.4 Helios Wire9.19.5 Kepler Communications9.19.6 Swarm Technology9.19.7 Sen9.19.8 Unseen Labs

10 Research Scope and BIS Methodology10.1 Scope of the Report10.2 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Research Methodology

11 Appendix11.1 Related Reports

