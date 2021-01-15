Outlook On The PSRAM Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Fujitsu, Integrated Silicon Solutions And Micron Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PSRAM is a combinational form of a dynamic RAM (DRAM) that incorporates various refresh and control circuits on-chip that allows the operating characteristics to closely resemble those of an SRAM. Determined by multi-core computing, virtualization, and processor integration trends, the global electronics and semiconductor industry has increasingly been feeling the requirements for main memory solutions that are capable of achieving data rates of up to 6400Mbps, with the same or lower power dissipation levels, as that of current advanced conventional memory solutions. The semiconductor memory manufacturing industry is expected to face significant challenges over the next six years period as it would witness the evolution of the emerging next generation memory technologies.Rapid technological advancements and increased usage of consumer electronics keep America at the top position. APAC market is set to witness the highest growth in the coming years with increasing popularity and developments of PSRAM applications in emerging economies of India, China, Korea and Japan. Key Topics Covered: 1. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Overview1.1. Definitions and Scope 2. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Executive summary2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company2.2. Key Trends by type of Application2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography 3. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market3.1. Comparative analysis3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies3.1.5. Pricing Analysis 4. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market Forces4.1. Drivers4.2. Constraints4.3. Challenges4.4. Porters five force model4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers4.4.3. Threat of new entrants4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players4.4.5. Threat of substitutes 5. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market -Strategic analysis5.1. Value chain analysis5.2. Opportunities analysis5.3. Product life cycle5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share 6. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY DENSITY (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research6.3. Product Segment Analysis6.3.1. 6-Bit6.3.2. 16-Bit6.3.3. 32-Bit6.3.4. 64-Bit6.3.5. 126-Bit6.3.6. Others 7. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY PACKAGING (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)7.1. Multi-Chip Package7.1.1. NAND Based7.1.2. NOR Based7.2. System-in-Package (SiP)7.3. Multi-Chip Module7.4. Others 8. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY PRODUCTS (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)8.1. Computation Devices8.2. Networking Devices8.3. Mobile Phones8.4. Gaming Devices8.5. Home Appliances8.6. Storage Devices8.7. Wearable Devices8.8. Others 9. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)9.1. Introduction9.2. Consumer Electronics9.3. Telecom & Networking9.4. Industrial Applications9.5. Automotive Electronics9.6. Aerospace and Defense9.7. Others 10. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)10.1. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - North America Segment Research10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis10.2.2. Revenue and Trends10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size10.2.5.1. U.S.10.2.5.2. Canada10.2.5.3. Mexico10.2.5.4. Rest of North America10.3. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - South America Segment Research10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis10.4.2. Revenue and Trends10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size10.4.5.1. Brazil10.4.5.2. Venezuela10.4.5.3. Argentina10.4.5.4. Ecuador10.4.5.5. Peru10.4.5.6. Colombia10.4.5.7. Costa Rica10.4.5.8. Rest of South America10.5. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - Europe Segment Research10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis10.6.2. Revenue and Trends10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size10.6.5.1. U.K10.6.5.2. Germany10.6.5.3. Italy10.6.5.4. France10.6.5.5. Netherlands10.6.5.6. Belgium10.6.5.7. Spain10.6.5.8. Denmark10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe10.7. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - APAC Segment Research10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis10.8.2. Revenue and Trends10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size10.8.5.1. China10.8.5.2. Australia10.8.5.3. Japan10.8.5.4. South Korea10.8.5.5. India10.8.5.6. Taiwan10.8.5.7. Malaysia 11. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Entropy11.1. New product launches11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships 12. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market Company Analysis12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments12.2. Fujitsu Ltd12.3. Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc12.4. Micron Technology, Inc12.5. Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc12.6. NEC Electronics12.7. Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc12.8. Renesas Technology Corp12.9. UTMC Microelectronic Systems Inc12.10. White Electronic Designs Corp12.11. Winbond Electronics Corp12.12. Company 1212.13. Company 1312.14. Company 14 and more*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies 13. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Appendix13.1. Abbreviations13.2. Sources 14. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Methodology14.1. Research Methodology14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews14.1.2. Industry Databases14.1.3. Associations14.1.4. Company News14.1.5. Company Annual Reports14.1.6. Application Trends14.1.7. New Products and Product database14.1.8. Company Transcripts14.1.9. R&D Trends 14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews 14.1.11. Supply and Demand TrendsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm6q33

