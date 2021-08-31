Outlook On The Power Bank Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Battery Type, Power Ratings, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Bank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power bank market reached a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Power banks are portable chargers that are designed for recharging electronic gadgets on the go. They can range from pocket-sized, slim devices to larger and higher-capacity chargers. Owing to their convenient nature, power banks are used for charging various devices, such as tablets, portable speakers, laptops, mobile phones and cameras. Depending on the budget limits and power requirement of the user, portable chargers are available in varied shapes and sizes. Generally made from Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) and Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po) batteries, these chargers are categorized as universal/standard, and solar power bank. The standard or universal charger can be charged through conventional USB sources, whereas solar power banks can use both USB chargers and sunlight.At present, various factors are driving the growth of the industry, which include a significant shift toward 3G and 4G networks, the rising popularity of digital content, and the increasing processing power of devices. Along with this, burgeoning demand for smartphones and the declining prices of power banks are some of the other drivers that are influencing market growth. Also, the industry has been witnessing a rise in the number of new entrants as power banks are emerging as fast-moving consumer electronics and require low capital investment for the establishment of manufacturing facilities. This increase in competition has prompted manufacturers to introduce innovative solutions in the market to retain and expand their consumer base. For instance, in 2019, the Portugal-based technology company, EGG Electronics, launched EGG Traveler, the world's first portable power strip with a built-in power bank and wireless charging.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adata Technology Co., Ltd., Asustek Computer Inc., Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., Intex Technologies ( India) Ltd., OnePlus Technology ( Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., UNU Electronics Inc., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power bank market?

What are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major battery types in the market?

What are the key application segments in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

How are power banks manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Power Bank Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Margin Analysis5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type5.6 Market Breakup by Battery Type5.7 Market Breakup by Power Ratings (Capacity)5.8 Market Breakup by Application5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast5.11 SWOT Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Strengths5.11.3 Weaknesses5.11.4 Opportunities5.11.5 Threats5.12 Value Chain Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Research and Development5.12.3 Raw Material Procurement5.12.4 Manufacturing5.12.5 Marketing5.12.6 Distribution5.12.7 End-Use5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Overview5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.4 Degree of Competition5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Portable Power Banks6.1.1 Market Performance6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Solar Power Banks6.2.1 Market Performance6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Battery Cases6.3.1 Market Performance6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Battery Type7.1 Lithium-Ion7.1.1 Market Performance7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Lithium-Polymer7.2.1 Market Performance7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Power Rating8.1 Below 3,000 mAh8.1.1 Market Performance8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 3,001 mAh - 8,000 mAh8.2.1 Market Performance8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 8,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh8.3.1 Market Performance8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Above 20,000 mAh8.4.1 Market Performance8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Smartphones9.1.1 Market Performance9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Tablets9.2.1 Market Performance9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Portable Media Devices9.3.1 Market Performance9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Performance9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Performance10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Performance10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Performance10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Performance10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Performance10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 Power Bank Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Raw Material Requirements11.3 Manufacturing Process11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Structure12.2 Key Players12.3 Profiles of Key Players12.3.1 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.12.3.2 Lenovo Group Ltd.12.3.3 Microsoft Corp.12.3.4 Panasonic Corp.12.3.5 Sony Corp.12.3.6 Adata Technology Co., Ltd.12.3.7 Asustek Computer Inc.12.3.8 Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.12.3.9 Anker Technology Co. Ltd. 12.3.10 Intex Technologies ( India) Ltd. 12.3.11 Oneplus Technology ( Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. 12.3.12 UNU Electronics Inc. 12.3.13 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rxm1c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-power-bank-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-battery-type-power-ratings-application-and-region-301366230.html

SOURCE Research and Markets