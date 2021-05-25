Outlook On The Potato Protein Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Protein Market by Type, Application,: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Potato Protein market size was valued at $596.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $822.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Potato protein has been gaining considerable popularity among consumer owing to its high nutritional value and benefits such as improved digestive health, strength, and controlled blood sugar. Furthermore, based on dry weight, the protein content in potatoes is similar to that of cereals, thereby making potato proteins a favorable substitute to other protein sources. Potato proteins are used to fortify bakery products as well as other products industrially. Growing advancement in the food and feed is likely to favor the growth of the potato protein market during the forecast period. For instance, introduction of effective methods of protein isolation that limit protein denaturation and functionality loss are playing a vital role in enhancing the production of potato protein commercially.In 2019, Europe has gained major share in potato protein market accounted for more than 37.9% of the global share. Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing disposable income and health consciousness among people, especially in developing countries including China, and India.However, a lack of awareness among consumers and a reason to stop the increase in complexity in potato protein production hinders the growth for the potato protein market during the forecast period.The report segments the global Potato Protein market into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The applications covered in the study include animal feed, bakery & confectionery, meat, supplements, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, France, UK, Poland, Netherland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India. Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the potato protein market include Avebe, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, Roquette Freres, PEPEES Group, Agrana, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., and Meelunie B.V. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global potato protein market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the global potato protein market3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Surge in demand for plant-based protein sources3.3.1.2. Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods3.3.1.3. Increase in need for potato protein in animal feed formulations3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High cost of production3.3.2.2. Limited application in food industry3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Increase in demand for organic potato protein3.3.3.2. Rise in awareness of potato protein in developing countries3.4. Impact of the COVID-19 on the potato protein market3.5. Pricing analysis3.5.1. North America3.5.2. Europe3.5.3. Asia-Pacific3.5.4. LAMEA CHAPTER 4: POTATO PROTEIN MARKET, BY TYPE CHAPTER 5: POTATO PROTEIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION CHAPTER 6: POTATO PROTEIN MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. AGRANA8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executive8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. R&D expenditure8.1.7. Business performance8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. AVEBE8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executive8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. Business performance8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. BIORIGINAL FOOD & SCIENCE CORP8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.4. CO-OPERATIVE ROYAL COSUN U. A. (AVIKO B. V.)8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executive8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating business segments8.4.5. Product portfolio8.4.6. R&D expenditure8.4.7. Business performance8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. KEMIN INDUSTRIES INC.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. KMC INGREDIENTS8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executive8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.7. MEELUNIE B. V.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.8. PEPEES S. A.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executive8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. Business performance8.9. ROQUETTE FRERES S. A.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. TEREOS SCA8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executive8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. Business performance8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43g9zk

