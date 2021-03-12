Outlook On The Portable Medical Devices Global Market To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19 With Ansoff Analysis

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable Medical Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Medical Devices Market is estimated to be USD 34.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 56.2 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.The growing incidences of chronic diseases coupled with the rise of the preventive healthcare system are expected to impact the market for portable medical devices in the coming years. The increasing geriatric population is also an important driver for the wireless portable medical devices market, as the elderly people are more prone to illness and often seek immediate diagnosis and monitoring. With increasing government support to healthcare setups in rural areas, the growth of advanced medical devices has surged.High maintenance and renovation costs, strict government policies and standards, and issues in designing and compatibility of devices are posing major challenges for this market. Security concerns related to portable devices and connectivity issues in some rural areas also stands as a challenge for the wireless portable medical devices market. Market Dynamics Drivers

Escalating Demand for Portable Medical Devices and Wearable Electronics

Increase in Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Analysis, Diagnosis, & Monitoring

Restraints

Security Concerns Related to the Device

Connectivity Problems In Some Rural Areas

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Home Healthcare Services

Emergence of Tele-Medicine Facilities and Nanotechnology

Challenges

Stringent Government Policies & Standards

Advancement In Healthcare Informatics

Segments Covered

Based on the Product, the Monitoring Devices market contributes to the largest market share owing to technological advancements, new product approvals, and advantages such as compact design and mobility. The diagnostics segment held the second-largest market share in terms of revenue due to the increasing adoption of x-ray, CT scan, handheld ultrasound systems, and endoscopes. The smart wearable devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising trends for fitness and wristbands for long-term continuous health monitoring.Based on application, the Cardiology segment has the largest market share. The growing prevalence of cardiac diseases coupled with the rising usage of diagnostic imaging and image-guided therapy systems are the factors attributed to this growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of diabetes and the adoption of advanced therapeutics is also contributing to the segment growth. North America is anticipated to have a large market share due to the high adoption of technologically advanced devices, supportive government initiatives for early diagnosis of diseases. Countries in the Asia Pacific are also expected to grow at a higher rate. Improving costs of treatment and healthcare infrastructure along with the adoption of smart wearables are attributed to the regional market growth. For instance, according to a Forbes article published in 2018, the demand for smart wearables in India is expected to surge owing to changing consumer lifestyles, the rising popularity of wearable devices, and the accessibility of these devices.The Global Portable Medical Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Application, End-User, and Geography. Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Omron Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Natus Medical, BD, OmniVision Technologies, Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm, Maxim Integrated, and others. Competitive Quadrant The report includes Infogence Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.

