Outlook On The Platform As A Service Global Market To 2027 - Industry Analysis Report And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Platform as a Service Market By Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market size is expected to reach $167.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Platform as a service (PaaS) refers to the cloud computing offering in which a particular co-op transports a stage to customers, allowing them to develop, run, and monitor business applications without the requirement to assemble and manage the framework such programming development measures generally need.The ability to enhance the efficiency of a designer is one of the major benefits of a platform as a service (PaaS). Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business provides direct assistance for business spryness by supporting rapid development with faster and more successive conveyance of usefulness. PaaS frameworks are generally deployed in security and information insurance, having capacities such as reinforcements and replications. This can enhance security and reduce the need for in-house security capacities. Thus, with the help of PaaS, designers get the freedom from installing in-house equipment and programming to develop or run another application.Creating, running, and installing on-premise applications is a complicated, costly, and slow task. There is a requirement of a database, middleware, hardware, operating system (OS), web services, and other software in these applications. Moreover, there is also a need for a group of database, system, and network management experts in order to ensure the smooth functioning of everything. Any alteration in business is expected to necessitate an alteration in the application, hence starting another complicated cycle of development, tests, and installation. PaaS offers the complete infrastructure over the Internet, needed to create, test, run, and install the application. The uses can gain access to customer applications developed in the cloud, while independent software vendors (ISVs) and IT departments could aim towards innovation instead of managing complicated infrastructure. Type OutlookBased on Type, the market is segmented into Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Others. Application PaaS (APaaS) segment is expected to procure the higher revenue share of the global market over the forecast years. As aPaaS offers modernization efforts while fulfilling every security parameter, hence numerous government organizations are accepting it. Deployment OutlookBased on Deployment, the market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. The public cloud deployment segment is expected to obtain a significant revenue share in 2020. With the increasing adoption of public PaaS, the public cloud segment is rapidly increasing. It provides a broad scope for data recovery and provides infrastructure, such as OS, middleware, hardware, and software in order to run applications across various platforms. Organization Size OutlookBased on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises is expected to garner a higher revenue share throughout the forecast period. Large enterprises have been witnessing the rising trend of digitalization. In addition to it, large enterprises are also witnessing the increasing connectivity of bandwidths and mobility trends because of the existence of a massive workforce. There is a big corporate network and various revenue streams in large enterprises. Industry Vertical OutlookBased on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to garner a bigger revenue share during the forecast period. There is a rapid increment in the demand for quicker delivery and augmented production. Cloud technology helps manufacturing companies in catering to these rising demands. It is necessary for the manufacturing company to be flexible to the worldwide changes in computing and connectivity. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the dominating region for important verticals like BFSI, IT, and telecommunications. The regional market is expected to be boosted by the growing budget allocation for cloud services among enterprises. The PaaS market size in North America is expected to grow gradually throughout the forecast period, as companies are embracing new application development technologies at different levels as a part of their strategy to survive in the high competition.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc. are the forerunners in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Siemens AG, and Oracle Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2018, Apr - 2021, Mar) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Organization Size4.1 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Large Enterprises Market by Region4.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Industry Vertical5.1 Global BFSI Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.2 Global IT & Telecom Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.3 Global Healthcare Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.5 Global Government & Defense Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.6 Global Energy & Utilities Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.7 Global Manufacturing Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Deployment6.1 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Public Cloud Market by Region6.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Private Cloud Market by Region6.3 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Hybrid Cloud Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type7.1 Global Application PaaS (aPaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region7.2 Global Integration PaaS (iPaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region7.3 Global Database PaaS (dbPaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region7.4 Global Others Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Amazon.com, Inc.9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.1.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.5 SWOT Analysis9.2 Microsoft Corporation9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 IBM Corporation9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.6 SWOT Analysis9.4 Salesforce.com, Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expense9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Google, Inc.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Oracle Corporation9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.6.6 SWOT Analysis9.7 SAP SE9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expense9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 Siemens AG9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.8.4 Research & Development Expense9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.8.6 SWOT Analysis9.9 Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.9.4 Research & Development Expense9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.9.6 SWOT Analysis:9.10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ucjuo

