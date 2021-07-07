Outlook On The Plastic Furniture Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Cello Group, Avon Furniture Factory And The Supreme Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Furniture Market By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Furniture Market size is expected to reach $19.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Plastic furniture is most commonly used in the form of chairs and tables on patios and other places where elements deteriorate or destroy wooden furniture. Plastic furniture is often developed from polypropylene and polyethylene which provides it with characteristics like lightweight, waterproof, and durable at various degrees of outdoor temperatures and make it resistant to destroy from UV light in sunshine.Price is one of the attractive reasons to purchase plastic furniture. As PVC is generally produced on a wide scale and can be obtained at an affordable price, furniture created from this material is comparatively inexpensive to furniture made from other materials like aluminum, wood, metal, and others. In comparison to counterparts made from other materials, plastic furniture is extremely durable and reliable.Wood is an extremely good material for furniture. Though, one factor that discourages many buyers to go for wood is that it is highly vulnerable to termite infestation and requires constant maintenance with varnishing and other chemicals. However, plastic furniture is strong and reliable which makes it durable furniture material. In addition to it, plastic furniture doesn't require much maintenance as it needs only periodic cleaning with water and a wipe cloth. Because of its material, this type of furniture is the preferred choice for restaurants and other facilities which have outdoor settings. Plastic furniture doesn't get ruined by exposure to the sun and rain. However, these elements can completely spoil the wood furniture. COVID-19 Impact:The global COVID-19 crisis has brought various challenges for exporters in emerging and established nations. These challenges observed by exporters of plastic furniture items is expected to stay the same at least for some time, as many states and governments across the globe are trying to curb the transmission of the coronavirus with several steps. On the other hand, the growth of global plastic furniture is inhibited by the imposition of lockdown and curfew measures across the world which has impacted the domestic and international production of plastic furniture. Therefore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global plastic furniture market as sales of market companies have decreased and operations have been disrupted. Type OutlookBased on Type, the market is segmented into Kitchen Furniture, Living and Dining Room Furniture, Outdoor Furniture and Bathroom Furniture. The Kitchen Furniture market dominated the Global Plastic Furniture Market by Type 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period. The Living and Dining Room Furniture market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.6% during (2021 - 2027). End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. The residential segment obtained the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to showcase the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Factors like massive demand from low-medium income population, fast urbanization, increasing inclination towards a playroom, soft and safe children's furniture, and increasing demand for outdoor furniture responsible for the growth of this segment. Distribution Channel OutlookBased on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, E-commerce and Direct-to-customers. In 2020, the offline distribution channel obtained the maximum revenue share in the global plastic furniture market. The segment is expected to exhibit major CAGR throughout forecast years. Conventionally, consumers are more willing to purchase furniture from the stores to evaluate the product and feel the appeal and size. Though, makers, these days are modifying the way consumers are doing shopping for furniture. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Middle East and Africa is expected to showcase considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing focus of the government on real estate through several residential and commercial projects in order to drive economic development, particularly in Saudi Arabia. This is expected to boost the market demand in the commercial and residential sectors.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cello Group, Avon Furniture Factory L.L.C, Cosmoplast Industrial Company L.L.C. (Harwal Ltd.), Keter Group B.V. (BC Partners), Nilkamal Limited, Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited (Dawood Investment Private Limited), ScanCom International A/S (Jysk A/S), The Supreme Industries Ltd., Tramontina Multi S. A., and Uma Plastics Limited.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Plastic Furniture Market by Type3.1 Global Kitchen Furniture Market by Region3.2 Global Living and Dining Room Furniture Market by Region3.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Market by Region3.4 Global Bathroom Furniture Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Plastic Furniture Market by End User4.1 Global Commercial Plastic Furniture Market by Region4.2 Global Residential Plastic Furniture Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Plastic Furniture Market by Distribution Channel5.1 Global Specialty Stores Plastic Furniture Market by Region5.2 Global Modern Trade Market by Region5.3 Global E-commerce Market by Region5.4 Global Other Distribution Channels Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Plastic Furniture Market by Region Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Cello Group7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2 Avon Furniture Factory L.L.C7.2.1 Company Overview7.3 Cosmoplast Industrial Company L.L.C. (Harwal Ltd.)7.3.1 Company Overview7.4 Keter Group B.V. (BC Partners)7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.5 Nilkamal Limited7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.6 Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited (Dawood Investment Private Limited)7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Segmental Analysis7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.7 ScanCom International A/S (Jysk A/S)7.7.1 Company Overview7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.8 The Supreme Industries Ltd.7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Analysis7.8.3 Segmental Analysis7.9 Tramontina Multi S. A.7.9.1 Company Overview7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.10. Uma Plastics Limited7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mo7b5v

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-plastic-furniture-global-market-to-2027---featuring-cello-group-avon-furniture-factory-and-the-supreme-industries-among-others-301326942.html

SOURCE Research and Markets