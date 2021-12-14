Outlook On The Pharmacy Automation Equipment Global Market To 2028 - Surging Demand For Specialty Drugs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pharmacy automation equipment market to witness a high growth rate at 7.83% over the forecasted period from 2022 to 2028.Considering major factors, the role of pharmacy automation in rationalizing operations and rising preference for decentralized pharmacy services are influencing the adoption of pharmacy automation systems. Medication errors create multiple issues in pharmacies and hospitals. In this regard, automated medication dispensing systems help minimize these errors, ensuring the patient's safety.However, the lack of financial support, averseness in adopting pharmacy automation systems, and complexities in operations these systems impede the market's growth.The global pharmacy automation equipment market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.The Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth rate over the considered phase. This growth can be on account of rising product development activities undertaken by prominent players. Other than this, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, in addition to the surging geriatric population, supports the demand for automation systems. Furthermore, artificial intelligence and machine learning support the adoption of automated systems across hospitals and pharmacies, thereby supplementing the growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market. Competitive Outlook

Leading firms in the pharmacy automation equipment market include Pearson Medical Technologies, Capsa Healthcare LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Swisslog Holdings AG, Amerisourcebergen, Avery Weigh Tronix, Omnicell Inc, Arxium Inc, Newicon Oy, Parata Systems LLC, McKesson Corporation, Accu Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc, Alixarx, Perceptimed Inc, Cerner Corporation, Baxter International Inc, and Scriptpro LLC. Becton Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The company's product line includes syringes and pen needles, catheters, infusion pumps, disposables, automated medication dispensing systems, and instruments to detect various infectious diseases. It provides its products to life sciences researchers, healthcare institutions, and clinical laboratories. Becton Dickinson has operations across the globe, with headquarters located in the United States. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market2.2. Key Insights2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Strategic Developments2.6.1. Contracts and Partnerships2.6.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, and Divestitures2.6.3. Acquisitions & Mergers2.6.4. New Product Launches & Developments2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Growing Preference For Decentralized Pharmacy Services2.7.2. Pharmacy Automation Rationalizing Operations2.8. Market Challenges2.8.1. Lack Of Financial Support and Reluctance In Adopting Pharmacy Automation Systems2.8.2. Complexity In Operating Automated Dispensing Systems2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Surging Demand For Specialty Drugs2.9.2. Technological Advancements 3. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - by Technology3.1. Automated Medication Dispensing System3.2. Automated Packaging and Labeling System3.3. Automated Table-Top Counter3.4. Automated Storage and Retrieval System3.5. Other Technologies 4. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - by Industry Verticals4.1. Retail Pharmacy4.2. Hospital Pharmacy4.3. Other Industry Verticals 5. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Regional Outlook

6. Company Profile6.1. Amerisourcebergen6.2. Accu Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc6.3. Arxium Inc6.4. Alixarx6.5. Avery Weigh Tronix6.6. Baxter International Inc6.7. Becton Dickinson and Company6.8. Capsa Healthcare Llc6.9. Cerner Corporation6.10. Mckesson Corporation6.11. Newicon Oy6.12. Omnicell Inc6.13. Pearson Medical Technologies6.14. Perceptimed Inc6.15. Parata Systems Llc6.16. Scriptpro Llc6.17. Swisslog Holdings Ag 7. Research Methodology & Scope

