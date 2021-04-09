Outlook On The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Global Market To 2027 - Trend Forecast And Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry 2020-2027 by Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry will reach $673.6 billion by 2027, growing by 12.5% annually over 2020-2027 driven by increased drug approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, growing geriatric population, high investment in research and development, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Industry Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Industry Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global industry is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Region.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S. , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual production value are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national industry by Formulation, Route of Administration, and Drug Type over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including industry leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Industry Research Methodology1.2.2 Industry Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Industry Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Industry Overview and Dynamics2.1 Industry Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Industry Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Industry Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Industry by Formulation3.1 Industry Overview by Formulation3.2 Tablets3.3 Capsules3.4 Injectable3.5 Sprays3.6 Suspensions3.7 Powders3.8 Other Formulations 4 Segmentation of Global Industry by Route of Administration4.1 Industry Overview by Route of Administration4.2 Oral Medicine4.3 Topical Medicine4.4 Parenteral Medicine4.5 Inhalations4.6 Other Routes of Administration 5 Segmentation of Global Industry by Age Group5.1 Industry Overview by Age Group5.2 Children & Adolescents5.3 Adults5.4 Geriatric 6 Segmentation of Global Industry by Therapeutic Application6.1 Industry Overview by Therapeutic Application6.2 Cardiovascular Diseases6.3 Pain6.4 Diabetes6.5 Cancer6.6 Respiratory Diseases6.7 Neurological Diseases6.8 Orthopedics6.9 Other Applications 7 Segmentation of Global Industry by Drug Type7.1 Industry Overview by Drug Type7.2 Branded Prescription Drugs7.3 Generic Prescription Drugs7.4 OTC Drugs 8 Segmentation of Global Industry by Distribution Channels8.1 Industry Overview by Distribution Channels8.2 Retail Channels8.3 Non-retail Channels 9 Segmentation of Global Industry by Manufacturing Facility9.1 Industry Overview by Manufacturing Facility9.2 In-house Facility9.3 Outsourced Facility 10 Segmentation of Global Industry by Region10.1 Geographic Industry Overview 2020-202710.2 North America Industry 2020-2027 by Country10.2.1 Overview of North America Industry10.2.2 U.S.10.2.3 Canada10.2.4 Mexico10.3 European Industry 2020-2027 by Country10.3.1 Overview of European Industry10.3.2 UK10.3.3 France10.3.4 Germany10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Italy10.3.7 Russia10.3.8 Rest of European Industry10.4 Asia-Pacific Industry 2020-2027 by Country10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Industry10.4.2 China10.4.3 Japan10.4.4 India10.4.5 Australia10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region10.5 South America Industry 2020-2027 by Country10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America Industry10.6 MEA Industry 2020-2027 by Country10.6.1 UAE10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 Other National Markets 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview of Key Vendors11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A11.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aenova Group

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Catalent Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lonza Group

Lupin

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer, Inc.

Roche

Sanofi SA

Takeda

12 Investing in Global Industry: Risk Assessment and Management12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Industry12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

