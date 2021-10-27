Outlook On The Peer To Peer Lending Global Market To 2026 - By Loan Type, Business Model, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Peer-to-peer lending, or P2P lending, refers to a monetary arrangement between two entities without the involvement of various financial institutions. It involves a borrower seeking unsecured personal, business or educational loans from investors that are seeking higher returns on their investments. The transaction is conducted through a P2P lending platform that acts as an intermediary and risk mitigator between the two parties. It also facilitates multiple partner lending and borrowing for diversification of investments. In comparison to the traditionally used financing alternatives, P2P lending is prompt, paperless, offers higher returns, does not impact credit score and is more flexible.Increasing digitization in the banking industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in developing countries, is stimulating the market growth. These small-scale organizations require financing alternatives with minimal charging fees and convenient repayment options. Apart from this, P2P lending platforms also eliminate the cost of establishing physical branches, staffing and maintenance, thereby gaining preference among the masses. Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, P2P lending is gaining immense traction for obtaining unsecured loans to cover the treatment expenses. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of blockchain technology and smart contracts, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They offer transparent and reliable lending and borrowing facilities that safeguard the welfare of all parties involved. Other factors, including the growing student population requiring educational loans, along with increasing real estate lending, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Avant Inc., Commonbond Inc., Funding Circle Ltd., LendingClub Corporation, Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and Tree.com Inc.), On Deck Capital Inc., Prosper Marketplace Inc., Retail Money Market Ltd., Social Finance Inc., Upstart Network Inc. and Zopa Limited. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the loan type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Loan Type6.1 Consumer Lending6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Business Lending6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Business Model7.1 Marketplace Lending7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Traditional Lending7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-user8.1 Consumer (Individual/Households)8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Small Businesses8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Large Businesses8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Real Estate8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Avant Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Commonbond Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Funding Circle Ltd.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.4 LendingClub Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and Tree.com Inc.)14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.6 On Deck Capital Inc.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.7 Prosper Marketplace Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Retail Money Market Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Social Finance Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Zopa Limited14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Upstart Network Inc.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su0953

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-peer-to-peer-lending-global-market-to-2026---by-loan-type-business-model-end-user-and-region-301410147.html

SOURCE Research and Markets