Outlook On The Pallet Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Application, Structural Design And Region

The global pallet market reached a volume of 7.6 Billion Units in 2020. Pallets refer to horizontal platforms that support goods and assist in carrying them from one place to another using a front loader or a forklift. They are one of the most common bases employed to stack goods and are generally secured with a stretch wrap, pallet collar, adhesive or other means of stabilization. They can be manufactured using different materials depending on the application, such as wood, plastic, metal, etc. As they are relatively stronger than other containers like plastic wrappers and cardboard boxes, workers can stack heavier objects on a single pallet without breaking it. Owing to these attributes, they are extensively used by a large number of manufacturers and shippers of commercial goods across the globe.

With the rising sales of smartphones, increasing penetration of the internet and growing e-commerce industry, the demand for logistics services is being spurred considerably which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the pallet market across the globe. Apart from this, increasing consumer expenditure on housing and infrastructural activities owing to the inflating income levels of consumers, in confluence with the rapid urbanization as well as industrialization, is boosting the demand for pallets worldwide.

In addition, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to incorporate technological innovations in the production of pallets. For instance, they have introduced multiple-trip pallets, which aid in reducing cost per-trip, eradicating solid waste and improving operational efficiency. Plastic pallets have also gained immense popularity across various sectors on account of their reusability and recyclability. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pallet market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.

S ome of the leading players operating in the market are:

Brambles Ltd.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

LOSCAM

CABKA Group

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pallet Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Structural Design5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Research and Development5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement5.10.4 Manufacturing5.10.5 Marketing5.10.6 Distribution5.10.7 End-Use5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Wood6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Plastic6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Metal6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Corrugated Paper6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Food and Beverages7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Machinery and Metal7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Construction7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Structural Design8.1 Block8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Stringer8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Imports and Exports10.1 Imports by Major Countries10.2 Exports by Major Countries 11 Pallet Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Raw Material Requirements11.3 Manufacturing Process11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Structure12.2 Key Players12.3 Profiles of Key Players12.3.1 Brambles Ltd12.3.2 Rehrig Pacific Company12.3.3 Schoeller Allibert12.3.4 LOSCAM12.3.5 CABKA Group

