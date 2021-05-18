Outlook On The Packaging Machinery Global Market To 2026 - By Machine Type, Technology, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Packaging machinery refers to a device that is used for packing different products and components. It plays a significant role in facilitating the packaging of small sachets to big cartons as well as providing temper resistance and ensuring the safety of the products. Different types of packaging machines are utilized for sorting, counting and accumulating various items. Due to technological progress, packaging machines have become more advanced and include numerous process operations such as fabrication, filling, sealing, cleaning, combining, labeling, palletizing and overwrapping.Apart from extending the shelf-life of the contents and protecting them against external elements like biological contamination, degradation, physical damage, and counterfeiting, packaging is also utilized for enhancing the appearance of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, processed food and beverages, and cosmetics. Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer flexible, lightweight, easy-to-carry packages. This is further supported by changing lifestyles and hectic schedules which have led to an increase in the need for convenient packaging solutions, thereby driving the demand for modern packaging machinery across the globe. Besides this, the leading packaging machinery firms are engaging in merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand and increase the efficiency of their existing production facilities. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global packaging machinery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global packaging machinery market in any manner

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works,Krones, Robert Bosch GmbH, Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, Harland Machine Systems Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global packaging machinery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global packaging machinery industry?

What has been the imapct of COVID-19 on the global packaging machinery market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the machine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global packaging machinery industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global packaging machinery industry?

What is the structure of the global packaging machinery industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global packaging machinery industry?

What are the profit margins in the global packaging machinery industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Packaging Machinery Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Machine Type5.5 Market Breakup by Technology 5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Machine Type6.1 Filling Machines6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Cartoning Machines6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Palletizing Machines6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Labeling Machines6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Wrapping Machines6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 General Packaging 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Vacuum Packaging 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Food8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Beverages 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Pharmaceutical and Personal Care 8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Chemicals 8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Barry-Wehmiller Companies14.3.2 GEA Group14.3.3 Illinois Tool Works 14.3.4 Krones14.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH14.3.6 Adelphi Packaging Machinery14.3.7 Aetna Group 14.3.8 B&H Labelling Systems14.3.9 Bosch Packaging Machinery 14.3.10 Bradman Lake Group 14.3.11 CKD Group 14.3.12 Coesia SpA 14.3.13 Fuji Machinery Company 14.3.14 Harland Machine Systems Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j7ig2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-packaging-machinery-global-market-to-2026---by-machine-type-technology-end-use-and-region-301294191.html

SOURCE Research and Markets