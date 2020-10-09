Outlook On The Organic Fertilizers Global Market (2020 To 2027) - By Source, Crop Type, Form And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source; Crop Type; Form and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 6,181.99million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 15,168.62million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.Organic fertilizers' main function is to offer nutrients in organic forms that are derived from organic materials of plant or animal origin. The organic fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and protects the environment at large. These fertilizers are free from harmful chemicals that can cause water pollution, air pollution, acidification of soil, and chemical burns to crops. They nurture the soil with organic matter that reduces the dependency on chemical inputs and boosts the nutrient efficiency of soil. The organic fertilizers restore and maintain soil fertility to nurture plant growth. They enhance the biological activities & biodiversity in the soil. The organic fertilizers boosts the water efficiency of the soil, which in turn makes the crops more resilient and drought resistant.Organic fertilizers are produced from natural sources such as animal matter, manure, vegetable matter, and human excreta. It is a vital element that promotes the growth of micro-organisms present in the soil. The nutritional content of the organic fertilizer depends upon its composition. Organic fertilizers are easy to use and are also food safe compared to synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers can cause harm to the environment as well as to the living creatures, due to which the companies have developed organic fertilizers to reduce the damage. The increase in organic farming is one of the important factors driving the growth of the organic fertilizers market. The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for organic products. As the consumers consider organic products as safe and healthy, there has been a significant increase in the organic farming across the world.The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace globally. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to the spread of infection have led to the limitations on the supplies of chemical and materials products. This represents a significant loss for organic fertilizers manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Source1.3.2 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Crop Type1.3.3 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Form1.3.4 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Geography 2. Organic Fertilizers Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection:3.2.2 Primary Interviews:3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:3.2.5 Developing base number:3.2.6 Data Triangulation:3.2.7 Country level data: 4. Organic Fertilizers- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Organic Fertilizers Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Benefits associated with Organic Fertilizers5.1.2 Growing Consumption of Organic Food Products5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Regulations related to Organic Fertilizers5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Adoption of High-Nitrogen Organic Fertilizer Such as Blood Meal5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Demand for Liquid Organic Fertilizers5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Organic Fertilizers Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis6.2 Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis - By Source7.1 Overview7.2 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Source (2018 and 2027)7.3 Plant7.3.1 Overview7.3.1.1 Plant: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.4 Animal7.4.1 Overview7.4.1.1 Animal: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.5 Mineral7.5.1 Overview7.5.1.1 Mineral: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 8. Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis - By Crop Type8.1 Overview8.2 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type (2018 and 2027)8.3 Cereals and Grains8.3.1 Overview8.3.1.1 Cereals and Grains: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.4 Fruits and Vegetables8.4.1 Overview8.4.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.5 Oilseed and Pulses8.5.1 Overview8.5.1.1 Oilseed and Pulses: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.1.1 Others: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 9. Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis - By Form9.1 Overview9.2 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Form (2018 and 2027)9.3 Dry9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Dry: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)9.4 Liquid9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Liquid: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 10. Organic Fertilizer Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Organic Fertilizer Market10.3 Europe: Organic Fertilizer Market10.4 Asia-Pacific: Organic Fertilizer Market10.5 Middle East and Africa: Organic Fertilizer Market10.6 South America: Organic Fertilizer Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Organic Fertilizer Market11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Merger & Acquisition 13. Company Profiles13.1 Agrocare Canada13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.2 Biostar Renewables, LLC.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.3 Coromandel International Limited13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Coromandel International Limited13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.4 Italpollina S.p.A.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Midwestern BioAg13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.7 National Fertilizers Limited13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.8 Perfect Blend Biotic Fertilizer13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products And Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.9 ScottsMiracle-Gro13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products And Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 Swot Analysis13.10 Natural Fertilizer, Inc.13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products And Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Glossary of Terms

