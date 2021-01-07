Outlook On The Online Classifieds Global Market To 2024 - Players Include Naspers, Adevinta And Auto Trader Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Classifieds Market (by Product Type, Source and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Classifieds Market (by Product Type, Source and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online classified market is expected to reach US$32.33 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 9.40%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as growth in mobile advertisements, the rise in use of mobile wallets, increasing number of smartphone users, rapid urbanization and rising usage of the internet would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by a lack of transparency and problems associated with the tough ranking competition. A few notable trends include incorporation of augmented reality in advertisements, rising penetration of eCommerce, growing investments in artificial intelligence and integration of big data in advertising strategies.

The global online classified industry is expanding rapidly, covering a broad range of advertisements related to both buying and selling of the products as well as services. These advertising platforms provide individuals with both free as well as paid versions of listings. Various eCommerce companies, based on customer-to-customer businesses, are earning profitable growth from displaying sponsored ads on their webpages. Displaying classified ads proves to be a lucrative source for the market growth of online classified on a global pace.

The fastest regional market is North America, due to the large pool of internet and smartphone users, who contributed to the huge online data and pay per click traffic. Europe and the Asia Pacific also secured a considerable share in the global market, owing to the technological advancements and growth of online media platforms for marketing. Further, the unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic is leveraging the importance of online shopping among people, which is acting as a vital opportunity for marketers to increase the performance of their business through digital advertising and thereby is expected to drive the growth of the online classified market globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global online classified market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and ROW) have been analyzed.

, , and ROW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Naspers, Adevinta, Auto Trader Group, Scout24, Rightmove and Quikr) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Online Ads Classified Service Providers

Software Developer

Technology/System Integrators

Research Institutes

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Advantages of Online Classified Ads1.3 Classification of Online Classifieds1.4 Online Classified Models1.5 Basic Structure of Online Classified

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Increase in Digital Activities2.2 Upsurge in Retail E-commerce Website Traffic2.3 Rise in Social Media Advertisement2.4 Strategies to Increase the Visibility of Ads

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Online Classified Market by Value3.2 Global Online Classified Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Online Classified Market by Product Type3.3.1 Global Online Display Classified Market by Value 3.3.2 Global Online Display Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.3.3 Global Online Real Estate Classified Market by Value 3.3.4 Global Online Real Estate Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.3.5 Global Online Jobs Classified Market by Value 3.3.6 Global Online Jobs Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.3.7 Global Online Car Classified Market by Value 3.3.8 Global Online Car Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.4 Global Online Classified Market by Source3.4.1 Global Social Media Classified Market by Value 3.4.2 Global Social Media Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.4.3 Global Mobile Classified Market by Value 3.4.4 Global Mobile Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.4.5 Global Website Classified Market by Value 3.4.6 Global Website Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.4.7 Global Search Engine Classified Market by Value 3.4.8 Global Search Engine Classified Market Forecast by Value 3.5 Global Online Classified Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Online Classified Market by Value 4.1.2 North America Online Classified Market Forecast by Value 4.2 Europe4.2.1 Europe Online Classified Market by Value 4.2.2 Europe Online Classified Market Forecast by Value 4.3 Asia Pacific 4.3.1 Asia Pacific Online Classified Market by Value 4.3.2 Asia Pacific Online Classified Market Forecast by Value 4.4 ROW4.4.1 ROW Online Classified Market by Value 4.4.2 ROW Online Classified Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growth in Mobile Advertisement5.1.2 Rise in Use of Mobile Wallets5.1.3 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users 5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization5.1.5 Rising Usage of the Internet5.2 Key Trends and Development5.2.1 Incorporation of Augmented Reality (AR) in Advertisements5.2.2 Rising Penetration of E-Commerce5.2.3 Growing Investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI)5.2.4 Integration of Big Data in Advertising Strategies 5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Lack of Transparency 5.3.2 Problem Associated with Tough Ranking Competition

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market 6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison 6.1.3 Key Players - Advertising Policies of Online Classifieds

7. Company Profiles7.1 Naspers7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Adevinta 7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Auto Trader Group7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Scout247.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies7.5 Rightmove7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 Quikr7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Business Strategies

