Outlook On The Oil And Gas Security Global Market To 2026 - By Component, Security Type, Application And Region

The global oil and gas security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Oil and gas security refer to the measures that are undertaken to protect the value chain of the oil and gas industry from security breaches and incidents. These measures widely include supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and distributed control systems (DCS), which primarily protect the operational technology (OT) of the industrial infrastructure. These measures play a vital role in streamlining operations even during harsh climatic conditions, hazardous processes, and extreme temperatures, owing to which they are now increasingly utilized across the globe for ensuring high standards of security in the oil and gas industry.

Increasing digitization across the oil and gas industry represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Digital processing of the workflow, which otherwise is instrumental in ensuring smooth operations, has exposed data and sensitive information to hacking and cyberattacks. In line with this, governments of various nations across the globe are implementing stringent measures to identify and combat cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the oil and gas industry, which is contributing to the market growth significantly. Furthermore, the distribution network of this industry usually spans across huge acres, which often become constrained to monitor through human resources. The oil and gas security measures, including web-based mobile surveillance, become crucial in such cases to ensure effective safeguarding of the operational network and streamlining the overall security system. Other factors, such as the rising energy demand and the rapid depletion of energy resources, along with aggressive efforts undertaken by both the private and government entities to improve the aging infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Parsons Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Waterfall Security Solutions, etc.

