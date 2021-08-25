Outlook On The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Test Type, Technology, Method, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a form of prenatal screening conducted on a pregnant woman's blood sample to detect the presence of fetal abnormalities. The test is primarily used to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down syndrome (or trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (or trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (or trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome, by analyzing DNA fragments in the mother's blood. The procedure eliminates the need for various precarious and invasive procedures, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy.The growing prevalence of genetic disorders of the fetus is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of life sciences and healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market. For instance, the development of DNA sequencing technologies, regenerative medicines and breakthroughs in molecular research have created immense possibilities to combat the chances of any serious disease at the primitive stage itself. Additionally, the increasing acceptance rate for prenatal testing, along with rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits and significance of such testing among the masses, is also driving the market growth.

Healthcare providers, as well as expecting parents, are adopting alternatives to diagnose other genetic disorders, including spina bifida, cleft palate, and sickle cell anemia, and treat them in the early stages of fetal development. Moreover, the shifting trend toward childbearing at high maternal age (35 years or older) is also positively impacting the market growth. Advancing maternal age can lead to numerous health complications, such as high blood pressure, reduced fertility, risk of miscarriage and increased risk of chromosomal anomalies in the fetus. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global non-invasive prenatal testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top non invasive prenatal testing companies key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Berry Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Igenomix, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation, Natera Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Consumables6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Instruments6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Test Type7.1 Materni 217.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Harmony7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Panaroma7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Verifi7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 NIFTY7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 NGS8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 WGS8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Method9.1 Ultrasound Detection9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Biochemical Screening Tests9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Other Tests9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Application10.1 Trisomy10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Microdeletion Syndrome10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Others10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by End-User11.1 Hospitals11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Diagnostic Laboratories11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Others11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Berry Genetics, Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.4 Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 GE Healthcare16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7 Igenomix16.3.7.1 Company. Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.8 Illumina, Inc.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 Laboratory Corporation16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Natera, Inc.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials 16.3.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio16.3.12.3 Financials16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.13 Yourgene Health16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio16.3.13.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oeo3wo

