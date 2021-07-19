Outlook On The Nanostructured Coatings, Films And Surfaces Global Market To 2031 - 382 Companies Profiled Including Bio-Gate, Tesla Nanocoatings And HZO Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces (Nanocoatings) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces (Nanocoatings) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities.

The use of advanced nanocoatings to mitigate viruses and environmental damage has emerged. Applied to high-transmission surfaces the use of nanocoatings offers continuous disinfection. This is one example of the many functionalities nanocoatings offer to a wide range of products and processes.

Types of nanocoatings covered include:

Anti-fingerprint Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-microbial and anti-viral Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-corrosion Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Abrasion & wear-resistant Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Barrier Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-fouling and easy-clean Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Self-cleaning Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Photocatalytic Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

UV-resistant Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Thermal barrier Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Flame retardant Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-icing and de-icing Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-reflective Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Self-healing Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Shape memory Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Market for nanocoatings covered include:

Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination)

Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing)

Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection)

Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)

Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)

Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)

Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)

Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)

Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Bio-based and active packaging)

Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)

Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)

Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)

Tools and machining

Anti-counterfeiting

Report contents include:

Production and synthesis methods

Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets

Industry collaborations and licensing agreements

Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanostructured coatings, surfaces and films

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2031, by type, end-user market and regional markets

382 company profiles. Companies profiled include Bio-Gate, Tesla Nanocoatings, HZO, EnvisionSQ, P2i, Swift Coat, HeiQ Materials, OrganoClick, Green Earth Nano Science, Reactive Surfaces, Kastus, Advanced Materials JTJ, etc. and many more. Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview of Nanocoatings

3 Market Analysis by Nanocoatings Type

4 Market Segment Analysis, by End-user Market

5 Nanocoatings Companies5.1 3M5.2 Abrisa Technologies5.3 Accucoat, Inc.5.4 Aculon, Inc.5.5 Acreo Engineering5.6 Adaptive Surface Technologies5.7 Advanced Materials-JTJ S.R.O5.8 Advanced Nanotech Lab5.9 Advanced Silicon Group5.10 Advanced Soft Materials, Inc.5.11 Advenira Enterprises, Inc.5.12 Aereus Technologies5.13 Agienic Antimicrobials5.14 AKALI Technology5.15 AkzoNobel5.16 ALD Nanosolutions, Inc.5.17 Alfred Clouth Lackfabrik GmbH & Co. KG5.18 Allied Bioscience5.19 AMProtecTion, LLC5.20 Alchemy5.21 Alexium, Inc.5.22 Americhem5.23 AMProtecTion, LLC 5.24 AM Technology Ltd.5.25 Analytical Services & Materials, Inc.5.26 Ancatt5.27 Applied Graphene Materials5.28 Applied Nanocoatings, Inc.5.29 Applied Nanotechnologies S.L5.30 Applied Nano Surfaces5.31 Applied Sciences, Inc.5.32 Applied Thin Films, Inc.5.33 Artekya5.34 Ar Brown5.35 ARA-Coatings5.36 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.5.37 Attonuclei5.38 Autonomic Materials, Inc.5.39 Avaluxe International GmbH5.40 Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L5.41 Bactiguard AB5.42 BASF Corporation5.43 Battelle5.44 Beneq Oy5.45 BigSky Technologies LLC5.46 Biocote Ltd.5.47 Bio-Fence5.48 Bio-Gate AG5.49 Bioni CS GmbH5.50 Bionic Technology Holding BV5.51 Boral Limited5.52 Buhler Partec5.53 BYK-Chemie GmbH5.54 Cambridge Nanotherm Limited5.55 Cambrios Technologies Corporation5.56 Cardinal Glass Industries5.57 Caparol5.58 Carbodeon Ltd. Oy5.59 Ceko Co. Ltd.5.60 Cellutech AB5.61 CeloNova BioSciences, Inc.5.62 CeNano GmbH & Co. KG5.63 Cellucomp Ltd.5.64 CeloNova BioSciences, Inc.5.65 Cetelon Nanotechhnik GmbH5.66 Cellutech AB5.67 Cidetec5.68 CG2 Nanocoatings, Inc.5.69 Clarcor Industrial Air5.70 Cleancorp Nanocoatings5.71 Clearbridge Technologies Pte. Ltd.5.72 Clou5.73 CMR Coatings GmbH5.74 CNM Technologies GmbH5.75 Coating Suisse GmbH5.76 Corning, Incorporated5.77 Cotec GmbH5.78 Coval Molecular Coatings5.79 Covalon Technologies Ltd.5.80 Covestro AG5.81 Cristal/Tronox5.82 Crossroads Coatings5.83 CSD Nano, Inc.5.84 CTECHnano5.85 Cytonix LLC5.86 Dab FLow Nanotechnology5.87 Daicel FineChem Limited5.88 Daikin Industries, Ltd.5.89 Decorative Products GmbH5.90 Diamon-Fusion International, Inc.5.91 Diarc-Technology Oy5.92 Diatomix, Inc.5.93 DFE Chemie GmbH5.94 Dortrend5.95 Dow Corning5.96 Dropwise Technologies Corporation5.97 DrivePur5.98 DryWired5.99 Dry Surface Technologies LLC5.100 DSP Co. Ltd.5.101 Dupont Teijin Films5.102 Duralar Technologies5.103 Duraseal Coatings5.104 Ecology Coatings LLC5.105 Eeonyx Corporation5.106 Eikos, Inc.5.107 Elcora Advanced Materials5.108 Energenics5.109 Engineered Nanoproducts Germany AG5.110 Enki Technology5.111 ENVIRAL Oberflachenveredelung GmbH5.112 Enviro Specialty Chemicals (ESC)5.113 EnvisionSQ5.114 EonCoat, LLC5.115 Eoxolit5.116 Europlasma NV5.117 Eurama Corporation5.118 Evonik Hanse5.119 F Group Nano LLC5.120 Few Chemicals GmbH5.121 Flora Coatings LLC5.122 FN Nano, Inc.5.123 ForgeNano5.124 Formacoat5.125 Freshlight SOlutions5.126 Fumin Co. Ltd.5.127 FutureCarbon GmbH5.128 Future Nanocoatings5.129 Gaematech5.130 GBneuhaus GmbH5.131 GE Global Research5.132 General Paints5.133 GKN plc5.134 Global Graphene Group5.135 Grafoid, Inc.5.136 GrapheneCA5.137 Graphene Innovation & Technologies (GIT)5.138 Graphematech AB5.139 Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.5.140 Green Millenium, Inc.5.141 Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH5.142 Grox Industries5.143 Grupo Repol5.144 GSI Creos Corporation5.145 GXC Coatings5.146 GVD Corporation5.147 HakusuiTech Co. Ltd.5.148 Hardide Coatings5.149 Hemoteq GmbH5.150 HeiQ Materials AG5.151 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA5.152 Hexigone Inhibitors Ltd.5.153 Hexis S.A5.154 Hiab Products5.155 Hitachi Chemical5.156 Honeywell International, Inc.5.157 Hoowaki LLC5.158 HyperSolar, Inc.5.159 Hy-Power Nano, Inc.5.160 HzO, Inc.5.161 Hygratek, LLC5.162 iFyber, LLC5.163 Imagine Intelligent Materials5.164 Imbed Biosciences, Inc.5.165 Inframat Corporation5.166 Inhibit Coatings5.167 InMat, Inc.5.168 Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc (ISurTech)5.169 Inno-X5.170 Instrumental Polymer Technologies LLC5.171 Integrated Surface Technologies, Inc.5.172 Integran Technologies, Inc.5.173 Integricote5.174 Interlotus Nanotechnologie GmbH5.175 Intumescents Associates Group5.176 Ionics Surface Technologies5.177 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.5.178 ISTN, Inc.5.179 Italcementi Group5.180 Izovac Ltd.5.181 JNC Corporation5.182 Joma International AS5.183 Jotun Protective Coatings5.184 Kaneka Corporation5.185 Kastus Technologies Ltd.5.186 Kriya Materials B.V5.187 Kon Corporation5.188 Kusumoto Chemicals5.189 Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM)5.190 Life Air Iaq Ltd.5.191 Lintec of America, Inc.5.192 Lipocoat BV5.193 Liquiglide, Inc.5.194 Liquipel, LLC5.195 Lofec Nanocoatings5.196 Lotus Applied Technology5.197 Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.5.198 Luna Innovtions5.199 MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC5.200 Maeda-Kougyou Co. Ltd.5.201 Marusyo Sangyo Co. Ltd.5.202 Master Dynamic Limited5.203 Mavro5.204 Maxon Technologies5.205 MDS Coating Technologies Corporation5.206 Melodea Ltd.5.207 Merck Performance Materials5.208 Mesocoat, Inc.5.209 Metal Estalki5.210 Metashield5.211 Mica NanoTech5.212 Millidyne Oy5.213 MMT Textiles Limited5.214 Modumetal, Inc.5.215 Molecular Rebar5.216 Muschert5.217 Muse Nanobots5.218 MVX Protex5.219 N2 Biomedical LLC5.220 Nanjing High Technology Nano Material Co. Ltd. (HTNano)5.221 Nanobiomatters S.I5.222 Nano Came Co. Ltd.5.223 Nano-Care Deutschland AG5.224 Nanoclean Global Private Limited5.225 NanoCover A/S5.226 Nanocyl5.227 Nanofilm, Ltd.5.228 Nanogate AG5.229 Nanohmics5.230 Nanohydrophobics, Inc.5.231 Nanokote Pty Ltd.5.232 NanoLotus Scandanavia ApS5.233 Nanomate Technology5.234 Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.5.235 Nanomech5.236 Nanomembrane5.237 NanoPack, Inc.5.238 NanoPhos SA5.239 NanoPhyll, Inc.5.240 Nanopool GmbH5.241 NanoPure Technologies5.242 nanoSAAR AG5.243 Nanosol AG5.244 Nanosonic, Inc.5.245 The NanoSteel Company, Inc.5.246 Nano Surface Solutions5.247 Nanotech Security Corporation5.248 Nano-Tex, Inc.5.249 NanoTouch Materials, LLC5.250 Nanovere Technologies, LLC5.251 Nanoveu Pte. Ltd.5.252 Nanovis Inc.5.253 Nanova Care Coat5.254 Nanowave Inc.5.255 Nano-X GmbH5.256 Nano-Z Coating Ltd.5.257 NascNano Technology Co. Ltd.5.258 NBD Nanotechnologies5.259 Nanto Protective Coating5.260 NEI Corporation5.261 Nelumbo5.262 Neoxal5.263 Neverwet LLC5.264 NGimat5.265 NIL Technology ApS5.266 NILima Nanotechnologies5.267 Nippon Paper Industries5.268 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.5.269 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.5.270 NITROPEP5.271 Nobio Ltd.5.272 Norcop5.273 NTC Nanotech Coatings GmbH5.274 NOF Corporation5.275 n-tec GmbH5.276 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation5.277 Oceanit5.278 Opticote Inc.5.279 Optics Balzers AG5.280 Optitune Oy5.281 Opus Materials Technology5.282 Organiclick AB5.283 Oxford Advanced Surfaces5.284 Oxford Nanosystems5.285 Oxlutia5.286 P2i Ltd.5.287 Paperlogic5.288 Perpetual Technologies, Inc.5.289 Philippi-Hagenbuch, Inc.5.290 Picosun Oy5.291 Pioneer Medical Devices GmbH5.292 Pixelligent Technologies5.293 Polymerplus, LLC5.294 Powdermet, Inc.5.295 PPG Industries, Inc.5.296 Promethean Particles Ltd.5.297 Promimic AB5.298 Pureti, Inc.5.299 qLayers5.300 Quantiam Technologies, Inc.5.301 QuatCare LLC5.302 Rads Global Business BV5.303 RAS AG5.304 RBNano5.305 Reactive Surfaces, LLP5.306 Resodyn Corporation5.307 Resysten5.308 Rochling Engineering Plastics5.309 Royal DSM N.V5.310 Rust-Oleum5.311 Saint-Gobain Glass5.312 Sandvik Materials Technology5.313 Schott AG5.314 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG5.315 Sciessent LLC5.316 Scutum Nano Solutions GmbH5.317 sdst5.318 Seashell Technology LLC-Hydrobead5.319 Seiko PMC /KJ Chemicals5.320 Sensor Coating Systems (SCS) 5.321 Sol-Gel Materials and Applications (SGMA)5.322 Sharklet Technologies, Inc.5.323 The Sherwin Williams Company5.324 Shin-Etsu Silicones5.325 SHM5.326 Showa Denko K.K5.327 Sicora Technologies Private Limited5.328 SiO2 Nanotech, LLC5.329 Sketch Co. Ltd.5.330 Slips Technology5.331 Sobinco5.332 SolCold5.333 Sono-Tek Corporation5.334 Sonovia5.335 Souma Co. Ltd.5.336 Starfire Systems, Inc.5.337 Starlight Industry Co. Ltd.5.338 Sub-One Technology, Inc.5.339 Sugino Machine Limited5.340 Sumitomo Electric Hard-Metal Ltd.5.341 Sunex, Inc.5.342 SupraPolix BV5.343 Suncoat GmbH5.344 SuSoS AG5.345 Surfactis Technologies SAS5.346 Surfatek LLC5.347 Surfix BV5.348 Surwon Technology5.349 Suzhou Super Nano-Textile Teco Co5.350 Swift Coat, Inc.5.351 Talga Resources5.352 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation5.353 Takenake Seisakusho Co. Ltd.5.354 Tata Steel5.355 Tecnalia5.356 TEC10-95.357 Tesla Nanocoatings5.358 Thomas Swan5.359 TitanPE Technologies, Inc.5.360 TNO5.361 TopChim NV5.362 Topasol LLC5.363 TopsenTechnology5.364 Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.5.365 Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.5.366 Toto5.367 Toyokosho Co. Ltd.5.368 Toyota Tsusho Corporation5.369 Ube Exsymo Co. Ltd.5.370 Ultratech International, Inc.5.371 USA Nanocoat5.372 Valentis Nanotech5.373 Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc.5.374 Viaex Technologies, Inc.5.375 Viriflex5.376 Wacker Chemie AG5.377 Wattglass, LLC5.378 X-Therma, Inc.5.379 Xtalic Corporation5.380 Yield Co. Ltd.5.381 Zixilai Environoment5.382 Znshine Solar

6 Nanocoatings Companies No Longer Trading

7 Research Methodology

8 References

