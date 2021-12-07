Outlook On The Nanomaterials Global Market To 2028 - By Product, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomaterials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as increasing applications of nanomaterials in electronics and biomedical domains, financial support from the government, ongoing R&D, and rapid economic growth are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.The market is witnessing huge potential on account of continuous R&D activities over the recent years. Nanomaterials are anticipated to gain popularity owing to their superior properties coupled with their diversified applications in a wide range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, energy storage, and wastewater treatment.The growth of the market is adversely affected by the economic crisis and lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, industries are gradually shifting towards a new normal to gain a similar growth trend as before the pandemic. Key players are dominating the market by offering a diversified product portfolio. Manufacturers provide products on the basis of standard and design specifications provided by the end-users. However, an increasing number of potential suppliers is expected to bring down the supplier's bargaining power to moderate. Nanomaterials Market Report Highlights

The medical applications segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to wide a range of applications such as biomedical device coatings, drug-delivery carriers, and imaging probes. In addition, these are being used for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, pain, asthma, allergy, and infections

The market in the Asia Pacific was estimated to account for USD 2.8 billion in 2020 owing to rising demand for nanomaterials from microelectronics and nanoelectronics as the use of sophisticated devices grows

was estimated to account for in 2020 owing to rising demand for nanomaterials from microelectronics and nanoelectronics as the use of sophisticated devices grows In North America , apart from federal investments, state governments and private companies are increasingly investing in developing novel applications of nanomaterials in biomedical, electronics, and automotive. The market growth can be attributed to increasing applications in the nanoelectronics and biomedical sectors

, apart from federal investments, state governments and private companies are increasingly investing in developing novel applications of nanomaterials in biomedical, electronics, and automotive. The market growth can be attributed to increasing applications in the nanoelectronics and biomedical sectors Stringent regulations in North America and Europe are projected to hinder the growth of the market in these regions. Regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration, and the Health and Consumer Protection Directorate are investigating the potentially harmful impacts on the environment and human health

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Nanomaterials Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Nanomaterials Market - Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Nanomaterials Market - Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3. Nanomaterials Market - Supply Chain Analysis3.4. Regulatory Framework3.5. Technology Framework3.5.1. Sol-Gel Method3.5.2. Reverse Micelle3.5.3. Co-precipitation3.5.4. Co-polymer Template3.6. Nanomaterials Market- Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.1.1. Rapid technological advancements in medical industry3.6.1.2. Increasing penetration of nanotechnology in various applications3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.6.2.1. Toxicity assessment of nanomaterials3.6.3. Market Opportunity Analysis3.6.4. Industry Challenge3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Nanomaterials Market3.8. Market Entry Strategies3.9. Case Study Chapter 4. Nanomaterials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Nanomaterials Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2. Gold (Au)4.2.1. Gold (Au) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.2.2. Gold (Au) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3. Silver (Ag)4.3.1. Silver (Ag) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.3.2. Silver (Ag) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.4. Iron (Fe)4.4.1. Iron (Fe) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.4.2. Iron (Fe) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.5. Copper (Cu)4.5.1. Copper (Cu) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.5.2. Copper (Cu) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.6. Platinum (Pt)4.6.1. Platinum (Pt) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.6.2. Platinum (Pt) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.7. Titanium (Ti)4.7.1. Titanium (Ti) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.7.2. Titanium (Ti) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.8. Nickel (Ni)4.8.1. Nickel (Ni) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.8.2. Nickel (Ni) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.9. Aluminum Oxide4.9.1. Aluminum Oxide nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.9.2. Aluminum Oxide nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.10. Antimony Tin Oxide4.10.1. Antimony Tin Oxide nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.10.2. Antimony Tin Oxide nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.11. Bismuth Oxide4.11.1. Bismuth Oxide nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.11.2. Bismuth Oxide nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.12. Carbon Nanotubes4.12.1. Carbon Nano tubes commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.12.2. Carbon Nano tubes market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.13. Others4.13.1. Others nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications4.13.2. Others nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Nanomaterials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Nanomaterials Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2. Aerospace5.2.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for aerospace applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Automotive5.3.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for automotive applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4. Medical5.4.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for medical applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5. Energy & power5.5.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for energy & power applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.6. Electronics5.6.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for electronics applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.7. Paints & Coatings5.7.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for paints & coatings applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.8. Others5.8.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for other applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Nanomaterials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis7.1. Key Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market7.2. Participant Categorization7.3. Vendor Landscape7.4. Company Market Positioning7.5. Competitive Environment7.6. Strategy Framework Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Strem Chemicals, Inc.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Financial performance8.1.3. Product benchmarking8.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.2. American Elements8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Financial performance8.2.3. Product benchmarking8.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.3. US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Financial performance8.3.3. Product benchmarking8.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.4. Nanocomposix, Inc.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Financial performance8.4.3. Product benchmarking8.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.5. Frontier Carbon Corporation8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Financial performance8.5.3. Product benchmarking8.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.6. Nanoshel LLC8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Financial performance8.6.3. Product benchmarking8.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.7. SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Financial performance8.7.3. Product benchmarking8.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.8. Nanophase Technologies Corporation8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Financial performance8.8.3. Product benchmarking8.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.9. Cytodiagnostics, Inc.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Financial performance8.9.3. Product benchmarking8.9.4. Strategic initiatives8.10. Quantum Materials Corp.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Financial performance8.10.3. Product benchmarking8.10.4. Strategic initiatives

