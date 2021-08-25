Outlook On The Multiple Myeloma Drugs Global Market To 2026 - By Therapy, Drug Type, End-user, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiple myeloma drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Multiple myeloma, or Kahler's disease, refers to a form of blood cancer that primarily affects the plasma cells. Some of the most common types of multiple myeloma drugs include chemotherapeutic agents, corticosteroids and immunomodulatory agents. These pharmaceutical drugs aid in promoting bone healing, prevent hypercalcemia, bone fracture, spinal cord compression and anemia, while minimizing the need for chemotherapy. The chemotherapeutic agents include various anthracycline antibiotics and alkylating agents, such as melphalan, doxorubicin, vincristine and liposomal doxorubicin. The targeted therapy drugs include proteasome inhibitor, such as bortezomib, and various other compounds, including dexamethasone, prednisone and thalidomide.Significant developments in the healthcare sector, along with the increasing prevalence of hematological cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Multiple myeloma is usually caused by specific genetic abnormalities, and the treatment of this disease involves drugs that modulate the immune system and aid in enhancing the efficiency of chemotherapies, radiation therapies, stem cell transplants and platelet transfusion. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of biologic therapy drugs, which utilize the body's immune system to identify and attack the myeloma cells, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines for the treatment of multiple myeloma, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These medicines are used to facilitate the delivery of macromolecular agents into the bone marrow and catalyze antitumor responses. Other factors, including the rising healthcare expenditures and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global multiple myeloma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Mar S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global multiple myeloma drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global multiple myeloma drugs market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global multiple myeloma drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Therapy6.1 Targeted Therapy6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Biologic Therapy6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Chemotherapy6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Drug Type7.1 Immunomodulatory Drugs7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Proteasome Inhibitors7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Monoclonal Antibody Drugs7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Steroids7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Men8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Women8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Hospital Pharmacies9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Retail Pharmacies9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Online Pharmacies9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Amgen Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Novartis AG15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Pfizer Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Pharma Mar S.A.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ll3jo

