Outlook On The Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market To 2026 - By Phone Type, Coverage, Distribution Channel, End-user And Region

The global mobile phone insurance market reached a value of US$ 27.2 Billion in 2020. The mobile phone insurance is the coverage taken by the cellular phone users in order to protect their cell phones from various damages and losses. The coverage is provided to the insured in case of circumstances such as damage, fire, theft, accident, and other unexpected situations. Mobile phone insurance helps the consumer to evade expensive replacement costs in case of mobile phone loss or breakdown. The market consists of well-established players across the globe that invest significantly in order to deliver the most elaborate insurance solutions to the customers.The increasing number of smartphones users and rising incidences of accidental damage, phone thefts, device malfunction, etc., are among the key factors driving the global mobile phone insurance market. Mobile phones are highly prone to physical and technical damages, and the rising cost of smartphones is driving the consumers towards opting for mobile phone insurance policies. Collaborations among mobile phone manufacturers and insurance regulators are also driving the market globally. Insurance vendors in the market are improving the policies with recovery features, data protection, and extensive technical support to the consumers while they claim their insurance.

Moreover, the emergence of multichannel interaction, direct-to-consumer insurance assistance, online transaction platforms, etc, are also driving the global mobile phone insurance market further. Other factors driving the market include rising demand of data and virus protection plans, improving access through improved distribution networks, rising demand of premium smart phones, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mobile phone insurance market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AIG, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust International Underwriters, Apple, AT&T, AXA, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telefonica Insurance S.A, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Group, Xiaomi, Orange, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile phone insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What has been the impact of COVID 19 on the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the phone type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coverage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile phone insurance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What are the profit margins in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID 195.4 Market Breakup by Phone Type5.5 Market Breakup by Coverage5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by End-User5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup Phone Type6.1 New Phone6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Refurbished6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Coverage7.1 Physical Damage7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Electronic Damage7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Virus Protection7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Data Protection7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Theft Protection7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Mobile Operators8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Device OEMs8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Retailers8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Corporate9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Personal9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Europe10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 North America10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 AIG15.3.2 Allianz Insurance15.3.3 AmTrust International Underwriters15.3.4 Apple15.3.5 AT&T15.3.6 AXA15.3.7 Deutsche Telekom15.3.8 Liberty Mutual Insurance Group15.3.9 Pier Insurance Managed Services 15.3.10 Samsung Electronics 15.3.11 SoftBank Corporation 15.3.12 Sprint Corporation 15.3.13 Telefonica Insurance S.A 15.3.14 Verizon Communications 15.3.15 Vodafone Group 15.3.16 Xiaomi 15.3.17 OrangeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sct3fo

