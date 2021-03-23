Outlook On The Miniature Pneumatics Global Market To 2027 - By Type, Application And Geography

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Miniature Pneumatics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1,856.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,725.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.The performance of pneumatic control systems is based on the equipment and machine's size. Similarly, the pneumadyne manufacturers are designing the miniature pneumatic components that are used to deliver outstanding performance in small packages. The miniature pneumatic valves, solenoids, fittings, and manifolds are designed to be used for light- to medium-duty applications and control the equipment's operation varies from medical and dental equipment to laboratory instrumentation. The miniature pneumatics are compact and lightweight, as well as they are manufactured with high-quality standards. The growing adoption of miniature pneumatics is creating a demand for efficient products and solutions, which is bolstering the growth of the miniature pneumatics market. ASCO, Beswick Engineering, Clippard, Industrial Specialties MFG, Kendrion, and Norgren Limited are among the key market players that were profiled during this market study. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Miniature Pneumatics MarketThe emergence and rapid spread of novel coronavirus has paralyzed numerous countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human's movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic is adversely affecting economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries are witnessing a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The miniature pneumatics market players are also experiencing a slowdown in the volumes because the manufacturing facilities are operating with a limited workforce, which is hindering the market. Additionally, temporary closure of various factories has resulted in reduced procurement of systems among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak might have its impact in the first six months of 2021 as well. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Miniature Pneumatics Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Miniature Pneumatics Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Several Benefits Offered by Miniature Pneumatics5.1.2 Growing Demand from End Use Industries5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Safety and Maintenance Cost5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Miniature Pneumatics in Healthcare5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Surge in Animatronics and Robotics5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Miniature Pneumatics Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Miniature Pneumatics Market Overview6.2 Miniature Pneumatics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning -Key Players 7. Miniature Pneumatics Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Miniature Pneumatics Market Breakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)7.3 Valves7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Valves Market Forecast and Analysis7.4 Cylinder7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Cylinder Market Forecast and Analysis7.5 Manifolds and Tubing7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Manifolds and Tubing Market Forecast and Analysis7.6 Specialized Components7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Specialized Components Market Forecast and Analysis7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Other Market Forecast and Analysis 8. Miniature Pneumatics Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Global Miniature Pneumatics Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (%)8.3 Semiconductor8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Semiconductor Market Forecast and Analysis8.4 HVAC System8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 HVAC System Market Forecast and Analysis8.5 Aerospace8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Aerospace Market Forecast and Analysis8.6 Medical Instruments8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Medical Instruments Market Forecast and Analysis8.7 Testing/Analytics Equipment8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Testing/Analytics Equipment Market Forecast and Analysis8.8 Automotive8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Automotive Market Forecast and Analysis8.9 Others8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis 9. Miniature Pneumatics Market -Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Miniature Pneumatics Market9.3 Europe: Miniature Pneumatics Market9.4 APAC: Miniature Pneumatics Market9.5 MEA: Miniature Pneumatics Market9.6 SAM: Miniature Pneumatics Market

10. Miniature Pneumatics Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Miniature Pneumatics Market10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative11.3 New Product Development11.4 Merger and Acquisition 12. Company Profiles12.1 Emerson Electric Co. (ASCO)12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Beswick Engineering Co., Inc.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Industrial Specialties Mfg. (ISM)12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Kendrion N.V.12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 NORGREN LIMITED12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 MCMASTER-CARR12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Pneumadyne12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 ROSS CONTROLS.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qm6ly

