Outlook On The Mine Planning Solutions Global Market To 2027 - By Component, Deployment And Application

According to this report the market was valued US$ 676.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ US$ 1,659.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.With the rising world population, the consumption and demand for minerals are surging. . Also, the demand for minerals is rising, owing to the discovery of new minerals and applications. Additionally, a low-carbon future may offer opportunities for mineral-rich economies. The surging demand for metals and minerals is resulting in pushing governments worldwide to make efficient investments in their mining sector. As per a report published by the World Bank, by 2050, the production of minerals, such as lithium, graphite, and cobalt, is expected to increase by 500% . The report cited that the reason for increased production is due to growing need for clean energy technologies. It is estimated that more than 3 billion tons of metals and minerals will be required to install geothermal, solar, and wind power.Further, the rising adoption of technologies by the mining companies is expected to boost the demand for mine planning solutions. Moreover, several countries across the world are introducing initiatives to use cleaner energy and transportation system. Since these are more mineral-intensive compared to their fuel-based alternatives, the increasing demand for minerals is expected to offer prosperous opportunities to the mining sector. Additionally, the ongoing political instability, protectionism, and trade wars have pushed countries to invest in their own mining sectors than importing them from other countries. COVID-19 Impact on Mine Planning Solutions Market North America's mining activities are increasing due to the surge in the consumption of precious metals and base metals in several applications. Further, a rise in commodity prices is also fueling the mining sector's growth in the region. Several international players are investing in the gold mining sector in Canada that provides a steady macroeconomic environment as well as the companies there enjoys favorable government support. At present, the US is the world's worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak with more than 4.90 million confirmed cases and more than 1,59,000 deaths, as per the recent WHO Situation Report- 202 dated 9thAugust 2020. The high number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in a negative impact on country's and region's economy and there has been a decline in business activities and growth of various industries operating in the region. The developed countries like the US are major regions for the growth of mine planning solutions market and the ongoing interruptions in the growth of mining industry due to cancellations and postponement of various big projects due to COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the revenue of key market players operating in the North America region. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Mine Planning Solutions Market - By Component1.3.2 Mine Planning Solutions Market - By Deployment1.3.3 Mine planning solutions Market - By Application1.3.4 Mine Planning Solutions Market- By Region 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Mine planning solutions Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia-Pacific4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Mine planning solutions -Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Mining Sector5.1.2 Rising Demand for Mineral Resources Worldwide5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Required Infrastructure5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 New Financing and Production Models5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 4D Mine Planning Solutions5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Mine Planning Solutions Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Mine Planning Solutions Market Overview6.2 Mine Planning Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Mine Planning Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Component7.1 Overview7.2 Global Mine Planning Solutions Market Breakdown, By Component, 2019 & 20277.3 Solutions7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Service7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Mine Planning Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Deployment8.1 Overview8.2 Global Mine Planning Solutions Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2019 & 20278.3 On-Premises8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 On-Premises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Cloud8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Cloud Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Mine Planning Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Application9.1 Overview9.2 Global Mine Planning Solutions Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 20279.3 Surface Mining9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Surface Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Underground Mining9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Underground Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Mine Planning Solutions Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Mine Planning Solutions Market10.3 Europe: Mine Planning Solutions Market10.4 APAC: Mine Planning Solutions Market10.5 MEA: Mine Planning Solutions Market10.6 SAM: Mine Planning Solutions Market 11. Mine Planning Solutions Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis11.1 North America11.2 Europe11.3 Asia-Pacific11.4 Middle East and Africa11.5 South America 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Initiative12.3 Merger and Acquisition12.4 New Development 13. Company Profiles13.1 Bentley Systems Incorporated13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Dassault Systemes SE13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Maptek Pty Ltd,13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Micromine13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Hexagon AB13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 John Wood Group PLC13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Infosys Ltd.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Minemax13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 MineRP13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 RPMGlobal13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gmw27

