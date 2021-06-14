Outlook On The Military Communications Systems Global Market To 2029 - North America Is Expected To Dominate The Industry

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Communications Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Communications Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market revenue for Global Military Communications Market accounted for U$D 28.50 billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around U$D 39.72 billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 3.38% over the forecast period, 2020-2029.

In recent wars forces have used a variety of satellite applications, including remote sensing, communications systems, and GPS, to aid and support their military and intelligence gathering. As a result of technological issues as accessibility and security, the forces and their respective governments have continued to concentrate on both innovating their technology and developing new ways to use current military and civilian technologies, such as satellite applications, to facilitate and improve operations.

The Global Military Communications Market is evolving at a rapid pace. Moreover, ongoing military modernization programs in nations around the world, advancements in communication information technology, 5G integration, and integrated and interoperable BLOS communication capabilities is further expected to boost the growth of the market. Factors such as defense budget priorities, and integration of conventional platforms, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Interoperability, limited bandwidth and latency, and cybersecurity have created certain challenges for the global military communications market to grow.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Military Communications Market in 2029 with a market value of around U$D 11.3 billion owing to the ongoing military modernization programs in the nation. The rising global investments in the procurement of advanced tactical communications systems to replace the old and conventional systems in North America, Europe, and the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Military Communications Market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around U$D 9.2 billion. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 3.73%. The report is aimed at:

The key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Military Communications Market are covered in detail in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Global Military Communications Market have been covered in detail.

The top eighteen countries have been analyzed in detail concerning its spending by force, and % of total budget vs communication budget.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST Analysis of the Global Military Communications Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2029 considering all the factors, which are expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and their impacts on the forecast chapter.

Reasons to Buy

The new players in the Global Military Communications Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

The Market Analysis Chapter covers the Key Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges of the Global Military Communications Market. The PEST and Porter's five forces are covered in detail in this report.

The key technologies that could impact the Global Military Communications Market have been covered in detail.

The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top eighteen countries which have been analyzed in the report.

The Opportunity Analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Military Communications Market.

The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Technologies3.1 Introduction3.2 Implications of Cross-Cutting Technologies3.3 Winning the Information Warfare3.4 5G3.4.1 5G Demonstrations3.4.2 Security Concerns3.5 Synthetic Telepathy3.6 Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI)3.7 Pseudo Satellites3.8 3D Printing3.9 Quantum Communications3.10 Cognitive Radio3.11 Edge Computing3.12 Advanced SATCOM Technology3.13 The ARTEMIS LTE Platform3.14 Software Defined Radio (SDR)3.15 Fighting Smart

4 Current Market Overview of the Global Military Communications Market4.1 Introduction4.1.1 Ancient Times4.1.2 Industrial Revolution4.1.3 World War I - World War II4.1.4 The New Age4.2 United States Military Networks4.2.1 DISN Interface4.2.2 DoD Gateway4.2.3 Voice Services4.2.4 Transportation Services4.2.5 Applications4.2.6 United Kingdom Military Network4.3 Communication Transformation4.3.1 General Requirements4.3.2 The Network Chain4.3.3 Communication System4.4 Network-Centric Warfare

5 Current Market Trends of the Global Military Communications Market5.1 Key-Areas of Military Relevant Technologies5.1.1 Sensors5.1.2 Internet of Things in Communication5.1.3 Quantum Technology5.2 Recent Product Improvements5.2.1 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers5.2.2 Military Software-Defined & Cognitive Radio5.2.3 Next Generation IP Systems5.2.4 Converged Communications and Countermeasures5.3 Powering Military Communication Devices

6 Market Analysis of the Global Military Communications Market6.1 Competitive Force Analysis6.1.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power6.1.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power6.1.3 Threat of Substitution6.1.4 Threat of New Entrants6.1.5 Industry Rivalry6.2 Macro Environment6.2.1 Political6.2.2 Economic6.2.3 Social6.2.4 Technological6.3 Forecast Factors6.3.1 Drivers6.3.2 Restraints6.3.3 Challenges6.3.4 Market Segmentation of the Global Military Communications Market

7 Country Analysis

8 Global Military Communications Market to 2029 by Region

9 Global Military Communications Market to 2029 by Equipment

10 Global Military Communications Market to 2029 by Systems

11 Scenario Analysis

12 Opportunity Analysis12.1 By Region12.2 By Equipment12.3 By Systems

13 Corona Impact on Global Military Communications Market

14 Leading Companies in the Global Military Communications Market14.1 BAE Systems14.1.1 Company profile14.1.2 Products & Services14.1.3 Segment Revenue14.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.1.5 Recent Contract Wins14.1.6 Recent Projects Completed14.1.7 SWOT Analysis14.2 General Dynamics14.2.1 Company Profile14.2.2 Products & Services14.2.3 Segment Revenue14.2.4 Financial Info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.2.5 Recent Contract Wins14.2.6 Recent Projects Completed14.2.7 SWOT Analysis14.3 Thales Group14.3.1 Company Profile14.3.2 Products & Services14.3.3 Segment Revenue14.3.4 Financial Info (revenues, profit last 6 years)14.3.5 Recent Product Updates14.3.6 Recent Projects Completed14.3.7 SWOT Analysis14.4 Aselsan A.S.14.4.1 Company Profile14.4.2 Products & Services14.4.3 Segment Revenue14.4.4 Financial Info (revenues, profit last 6 years)14.4.5 Recent Product Updates14.4.6 Recent Projects Completed14.4.7 SWOT Analysis14.5 Lockheed Martin14.5.1 Company profile14.5.2 Products & Services14.5.3 Segment Revenue14.5.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.5.5 Recent contract wins14.5.6 Recent Projects completed14.5.7 Strategic Alliances14.5.8 SWOT ANALYSIS14.6 Northrop Grumman14.6.1 Company profile14.6.2 Products & Services14.6.3 Segment Revenue14.6.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.6.5 Recent contract wins14.6.6 Recent Projects completed14.6.7 SWOT ANALYSIS14.7 Raytheon Technologies14.7.1 Company profile14.7.2 Products & Services14.7.3 Segment Revenue14.7.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.7.5 Recent contract wins14.7.6 Recent Projects completed14.7.7 SWOT ANALYSIS14.8 Rheinmetall Group14.8.1 Company profile14.8.2 Products & Services14.8.3 Segment Revenue14.8.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.8.5 Recent News Updates14.8.6 SWOT ANALYSIS14.9 Leonardo S.p.A.14.9.1 Company profile14.9.2 Products & Services14.9.3 Segment Revenue14.9.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.9.5 Recent News Updates14.9.6 Recent Projects completed14.9.7 Strategic Alliances14.9.8 SWOT ANALYSIS14.10 L3 Harris Technologies14.10.1 Company profile14.10.2 Products & Services14.10.3 Segment Revenue14.10.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)14.10.5 Recent News Updates14.10.6 Strategic Alliances14.10.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

15 Strategic Conclusions

16 About the Publisher

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9vds1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-military-communications-systems-global-market-to-2029---north-america-is-expected-to-dominate-the-industry-301311593.html

SOURCE Research and Markets