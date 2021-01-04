Outlook On The Microbiome Sequencing Services Global Market To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19 With Ansoff Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market (2020-2025) by Technology, Application, Research Type, Laboratory Type, End-Users, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microbiomes are a group of micro-organisms living on a human body. They live on the skin, eyes, saliva, mouth, and the gastrointestinal tract. The human microbiome contains thousands of bacterial species/microbes in diverse communities, along with their genes, proteins, and metabolites. An imbalance of these microbes can lead to life-threatening diseases. The study of Microbiome sequencing and its techniques relates to the study of the microbial composition of the human gut and to understand the resulting impact on health and disease development.Microbiome sequencing is usually done to understand this microflora residing on the human body and further study human microbes and their role in related diseases. This study can also be helpful while analyzing the patient's response to a particular treatment. Effective understanding and application of microbiome sequencing services would help in the commercialization of personalized medicine and diet. Hence, the market is extensively driven by research-based communities, especially in the developed economies like the US, which has the presence of NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute) supporting the growth of the market. Due to advancements in technology, there has been a rise in the NGS (Next-Gen Sequencing) to generate microbiome data. Besides, techniques such as novel high-throughput sequencing and new software tools are transforming microbiome studies by providing service at high quality, speed, and high cost. Many companies are additionally concentrating on novel exome sequencing and RNA sequencing applications in niche market segments. The Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is estimated to be USD 1.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.Specific factors that have led to the growth of this market are the rising use of microbiome in genomics, along with the reduced cost of sequencing. However, other factors such as the lack of expertise in the data analysis for the microbiomes with advanced tools shall hinder the growth of this market. Market Dynamics Drivers

Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy

Reduction in the Cost of Sequencing

Human Microbiome as a New Validated Target for Drug Development

Human Microbiome Used as an Aid for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis

Increasing Demand for NGS

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals for Microbiome Sequencing Services

Lack of Awareness Among Physicians and Scientist about Advanced Tools for Data Analysis

Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Disease

Opportunities

Investigational New Drug (IND) Requirements for Fecal Microbiota

Increasing Collaborations Create Growth Opportunities

Increasing Research Investments and Technological Advancements

Segments CoveredBy Technology, Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing Technology is anticipated to witness the largest growth in the microbiome sequencing market. This growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by shotgun sequencing over other technologies, the rising adoption of shotgun metagenomic sequencing among researchers and healthcare professionals, and the increasing number of metagenomic sequencing-based research activities and investments.By Products & Services, Reagents & Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increasing requirement of sequencing reagents by end-users and the development & commercialization of high-quality reagents & kits.By End Users, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company segment is likely to grow fast due to the high fund allocation by the Government as well as the venture capitalist towards the research and development involved in the microbiome sequencing market.By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. It is mainly attributed to the factors such as the evolving sequencing technology taking place in the region with the US being considered as the most active eco-systems for genomic study. The factors like high funding and research by the Government in the genomic studies and availability of commercial solutions for Next Generation Sequencing data analysis are also propelling the growth of the market in North America.The market is segmented further based on Technology, Application, Research Type, Laboratory Type, End-Users, and Geography Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Baseclear B.V., Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Insights Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics, Llc., MR DNA, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Second Genome, Rancho Biosciences, and others. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance. Why Buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market. - The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Technology6.1 Introduction 6.2 Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)6.3 Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)6.4 Pyrosequencing6.5 Sanger Sequencing 6.6 Shotgun Sequencing 6.7 Targeted Gene Sequencing 6.8 RNA Sequencing 6.9 Other Technologies 7 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Products & Services7.1 Introduction 7.2 Reagents & consumables7.3 Instruments 7.4 Services7.5 Analysis & data interpretation solutions 8 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases8.3 Infectious Diseases8.4 CNS Diseases8.5 Oncology8.6 Other Applications 9 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Research Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Outsourced9.3 Internal 10 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Laboratory Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Wet Labs10.3 Dry Labs 11 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By End Users11.1 Introduction11.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies 11.3 Academia/Research Institutes11.4 Others 12 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.2.1 US12.2.2 Canada12.2.3 Mexico12.3 South America12.3.1 Brazil12.3.2 Argentina12.4 Europe12.4.1 UK12.4.2 France12.4.3 Germany12.4.4 Italy12.4.5 Rest of Europe12.5 Asia-Pacific12.5.1 China12.5.2 Japan12.5.3 India12.5.4 Australia12.5.5 Rest of APAC12.6 Middle East and Africa 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Quadrant13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Scenario13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements13.3.4 Investments & Fundings 14 Company Profiles14.1 Baseclear B.V.14.2 Clinical-Microbiomics A/S 14.3 Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg 14.4 Zymo Research Corp. 14.5 Rancho Biosciences 14.6 Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.14.7 Microbiome Insights Inc.14.8 Openbiome14.9 Resphera Biosciences, LLC.14.10 MR DNA (Molecular Research LP)14.11 Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd14.12 Diversigen, Inc.14.13 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation14.14 Metabiomics Corp.14.15 Second Genome14.16 LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC,14.17 BioSpherex LLC 15 Appendix15.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j7hdq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-microbiome-sequencing-services-global-market-to-2025---impact-of-covid-19-with-ansoff-analysis-301200171.html

SOURCE Research and Markets