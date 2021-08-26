Outlook On The Melamine Formaldehyde Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Grade, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global melamine formaldehyde market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Melamine formaldehyde refers to a white, odorless and tasteless thermosetting plastic that hardens and strengthens upon heating. It is manufactured by the polymerization of formaldehyde with melamine and exhibits resistance against scratches, impact, moisture, heat and chemicals. In comparison to other thermoplastics, such as acetate, once melamine sets, it does not soften or melt and can retain its strength and shape upon reheating. It is commonly used in the production of laminates for surface walls, cabinets, sanitary ware, counters and household crockery items, such as cups, glasses, bowls and plates. It can also be converted into a foam with distinctive pore structures and used as an insulating and soundproofing material.Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the demand for melamine formaldehyde from various industries, such as construction, automotive, furniture, chemical and packaging, is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, in the construction industry, melamine formaldehyde is used for saturating decorative papers that are laminated under high heat and pressure. Owing to its various advantageous properties, such as thermal insulation and chemical resistance, it is also being used for manufacturing automobile interiors in the form of decorative laminates and surface coatings, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the utilization of melamine formaldehyde and bamboo mixture for producing environment-friendly products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allnex Netherlands B.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A), Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG), Hexza Corporation Berhad, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Ineos Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Hexion Inc. (Formerly-Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Methylated Formaldehyde6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Non-Methylated Formaldehyde6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Grade7.1 Industrial Grade7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Reagent Grade7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Laminates8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Molding Powder8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Paints8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Surface Coatings8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Adhesives8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Thermal Insulation Foams8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry9.1 Construction and Building9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Packaging9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Electronics9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Wood and Furniture9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Automotive9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Chemicals9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Allnex Netherlands B.V.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.2 BASF SE15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Borealis AG15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Hexion Inc. (Formerly- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC)15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Hexza Corporation Berhad15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 INEOS Capital Limited.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Mitsui Chemicals15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2ha6w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-melamine-formaldehyde-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-grade-application-end-use-industry-and-region-301363603.html

SOURCE Research and Markets