Outlook On The Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market To 2028 - Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report

The global medical disinfectant wipes market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in 2020. The rising awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene and the increasing cross-contamination problems are expected to drive the demand for medical disinfectant wipes over the forecast period.Increased sterilization and sanitization practices over the years can be attributed to growing awareness among consumers about health and hygiene. This has driven the demand for many disinfectant products, including medical disinfectant wipes. For instance, CaviWipes are convenient, ready-to-use, intermediate-level disinfectant wipes that are effective against TB, HBV, HCV, HIV, viruses (hydrophilic and lipophilic), bacteria (including MRSA and VRE), and fungi.The surface disinfectant wipes held the largest segment in 2020 and are expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. These wipes are among the most widely used wipes owing to their application in disinfecting hard surfaces and due to their affordable price. The demand for maintaining safety, hygiene, and sanitation is driving its adoption across the medical industries.The B2B segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2020. Hospitals prefer the B2B channel for buying these products so that they can negotiate directly with distributors or wholesalers, which offers them additional discounts, reduces the risk of buying low-quality products, and ensures cost-effective pricing.The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of both international and domestic players. Some of the key players are 3M, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PDI, Metrex Research, Maxill, Micro-Scientific, Sunshine Global LLC, Crosstex Sanitex. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for medical disinfectant wipes is supported by multiple government initiatives that are aimed at encouraging the production and distribution of disinfecting wipes in the region, primarily after the COVID-19 outbreak

The hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 as an increasing number of healthcare facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, are opting for hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes to improve surface compatibility and offer efficacy against tough-to-kill pathogens like C. difficile spores

The dental clinic segment is expected to register the fastest growth during forecast period. There has been an increase in the global dental workforce and individuals pursuing an education and a career in dentistry, which has opened new opportunities for dental clinics

The B2C segment is expected to grow fast during forecast period. Commercial consumers like small healthcare facilities, residential usage, and small-scale medical practitioners largely prefer B2C distribution channels

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Type Outlook2.3. Application Outlook2.4. Distribution channel Outlook Chapter 3. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Introduction3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Driver Impact Analysis3.5.2. Restraint Impact Analysis3.5.3. Industry Opportunities3.5.4. Industry Challenges3.6. Business Environment Analysis3.7. Roadmap of Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market3.8. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision4.3. Consumer Product Adoption4.4. Observations & Recommendations Chapter 5. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2. Germicidal Disposable Wipes5.2.1. Germicidal disposable wipes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Surface Disinfectant Wipes5.3.1. Surface disinfectant wipes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4. Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes5.4.1. Hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5. Others5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2. Hospital6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, for hospital, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Dental Clinic6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, for dental clinic, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4. Nursing Home6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, for nursing home, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5. Others6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, for others, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Distribution channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20287.2. B2B7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through B2B, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3. B2C7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through B2C, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets7.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through hypermarkets/supermarkets, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.3. Pharmacies/Drug Stores7.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through pharmacies/drug stores, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.4. Online7.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast through online, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.5. Others7.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast through others, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)9.3. Vendor Landscape9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020 Chapter 10. Company Profiles10.1. 3M10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Financial Performance10.1.3. Product Benchmarking10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives10.2. The Clorox Company10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Financial Performance10.2.3. Product Benchmarking10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives10.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Financial Performance10.3.3. Product Benchmarking10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives10.4. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Financial Performance10.4.3. Product Benchmarking10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives10.5. Metrex Research10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Financial Performance10.5.3. Product Benchmarking10.6. Maxill10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Financial Performance10.6.3. Product Benchmarking10.7. PDI10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Financial Performance10.7.3. Product Benchmarking10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives10.8. Micro-Scientific10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Financial Performance10.8.3. Product Benchmarking10.9. Sunshine Global LLC10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Product Benchmarking10.10. Crosstex Sanitex10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Product Benchmarking

