Outlook On The Marine Propulsion Engine Global Market To 2026 - By Engine Type, Power Source, Power Range, Vessel Type And Region

The global marine propulsion engine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A marine propulsion engine burns fuel and enables ships to move across the water. It comprises a piston, valves, towers, casings, bearings, bedplates, crankcases, crankshafts, flywheels, generators, transformers, gearboxes, control panels, rotor blades, electrical controls, and cylinder blocks and liners. It has generators that supply electric power to motors and can operate on heavy fuel or diesel oil. Nowadays, it is widely utilized in modern merchant ships and offshore support vessels as prime movers across the globe.The rising international trade on account of the increasing globalization and industrialization is escalating the demand for container ships to transport a variety of products, such as oil, natural gas, mineral ores and consumer products. This represents one of the major factors bolstering the global marine propulsion engine market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on reducing fossil fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency is escalating the adoption of marine electric propulsion engines worldwide.

Apart from this, the advent of nuclear propulsion and the growing preference for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, advancements in technology and the rising environmental awareness are resulting in the utilization of alternate fuels, such as bio-methane and algal oils, to run marine propulsion engines with minimal exhaust gas emissions. Moreover, the market players are focusing on enhancing the efficiency of marine propulsion engines to increase the cargo holding capacity of new-generation tankers, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global marine propulsion engine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Fairbanks Morse, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Man SE (Volkswagen Group), Masson Marine, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc and Wartsila Oyj Abp. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global marine propulsion engine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine propulsion engine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vessel type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global marine propulsion engine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Engine Type6.1 2-Stroke Engine6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 4- Stroke Engine6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Power Source7.1 Diesel 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Gas Turbine 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Natural Gas7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Steam Turbine7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Fuel Cell7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Power Range8.1 80-750 HP8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 751-5000 HP 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 5001-10000 HP8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 10001-20,000 HP8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Above 20,000 HP8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vessel Type9.1 Bulk Carriers9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Container Ships9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Passenger Ships9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Support Vessels9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Tankers9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Gas Carriers9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Military Vessels9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Others9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 AB Volvo15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Cummins Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Fairbanks Morse15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group 15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 Man SE (Volkswagen Group)15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Masson Marine15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Rolls-Royce Plc15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Wartsila Oyj Abp15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

